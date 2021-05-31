What's new

Why are these westernized turkish dramas and kpop all over Pakistan?

S

Shazzad123

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 27, 2021
30
0
91
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
These Turkish dramas are not Muslim and kpop is full of gay men. Even the Prophet warned us of men dressing like women.

Those Korean men look like Korean women with shorter hair

Why are these industries allowed to be played in Pakistan?

Why can't we put more budget into our own entertainment industry and get better looking guys to represent them?
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,466
-7
2,404
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
I am guilty as charged and I am not even Pakistani or from Pakistan but I do watch Kdramas not Kpop tho good riddance there is huge difference.. Also I watch Turkish shows the historical once..

I was actully one of the early Kdrama viewers and it was due to Boys over flowers.. Lee Min Ho! Gu Jun-pyo the criminal got me into Kdramas but I honestly don't watch kdrama anymore it just got to repetitive..

He was such an outlandish character that if he was real he would have been jailed but nonetheless interesting and he makes for good TV and his girlfriend is crazy and it was crazy+crazy and it made for good TV..

there is alot of potential in PK..
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom