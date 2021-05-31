Why are these westernized turkish dramas and kpop all over Pakistan?

Shazzad123
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- May 27, 2021
- 30
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
These Turkish dramas are not Muslim and kpop is full of gay men. Even the Prophet warned us of men dressing like women.
Those Korean men look like Korean women with shorter hair
Why are these industries allowed to be played in Pakistan?
Why can't we put more budget into our own entertainment industry and get better looking guys to represent them?
Those Korean men look like Korean women with shorter hair
Why are these industries allowed to be played in Pakistan?
Why can't we put more budget into our own entertainment industry and get better looking guys to represent them?