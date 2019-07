Salaam



Dr. Shahid Masood mentioned in his latest t.v program that one thing that must be acknowledged is that the main reason the Americans are interested in getting Pakistan's help with the problem of the Afghan Taliban is because the Afghan Taliban are willing to listen to Pakistan.



This is despite the fact that the Afghan government is vehemently opposed to Pakistan and is pro India. Yet they are virtually being ignored in terms of the Afghan peace process.



So my question is why are the Afghan Taliban willing to listen to Pakistan when they easily could directly negotiate given that they brought the Americans to the table through a long hard military resistance?

