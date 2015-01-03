Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Military Forum
Military Forum
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Why are T-55s Still Being Sold?!?
Thread starter
Zibago
Start date
42 minutes ago
Zibago
ELITE MEMBER
Feb 21, 2012
36,095
10
57,569
Country
Location
42 minutes ago
#1
FuturePAF
SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
5,984
20
6,959
Country
Location
33 minutes ago
#2
A great acquisition for the FC at a decent price.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Similar threads
G
Locked
Why the Chinese military is only a paper dragon
Gabriel92
Jan 3, 2015
Replies
2
Views
2K
Jan 3, 2015
SQ8
I
War is boring : Chinese military is a Paper Dragon
Indo-guy
May 6, 2014
2
3
Replies
41
Views
6K
Aug 10, 2018
haidian
Nuclear Notebook: Pakistani nuclear forces 2009
jawadqamar
Aug 29, 2009
Replies
6
Views
4K
Sep 6, 2009
Engr786
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Slanted eyes--- Chinese netizens are angry to internationally famous brands' ad images
Latest: Indos
1 minute ago
China & Far East
India releases footage of sea-skimming capability of Nirbhay cruise missile
Latest: PDF
7 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Two TTP Terrorists Eliminated in Tank District
Latest: IceCold
9 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Why Do Global Firms Prefer INDIAN CEOs ? Pakistani Reactions
Latest: PAKISTANFOREVER
10 minutes ago
Members Club
China Civilian Nuclear Industry, Technology, Exports and Supply Chain: News & Discussions
Latest: JSCh
15 minutes ago
China & Far East
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Two TTP Terrorists Eliminated in Tank District
Latest: IceCold
9 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: Deino
18 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan expanding its nuclear arsenal: Report
Latest: Titanium100
18 minutes ago
Pakistan Strategic Forces
JF-17 Thunder Multirole Fighter [Thread 7]
Latest: The Eagle
19 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
S
PAF J10CP - will perform flypast on 23rd March , 2022 l Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed
Latest: Shabi1
19 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
"17% GST" Imposed on Poors in Pakistan
Latest: JackTheRipper
31 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Wear shalwar kameez at banks to facilitate people better: PM Khan
Latest: Jungibaaz
31 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
For which party would you vote in next election
Latest: Mav3rick
Today at 1:32 PM
Pakistani Siasat
P
Karachi will remain hostage to PPP ruling? What is in it for us? What's our future in this province/country? TV Anchor to PSP Mustafa Kamal
Latest: pakpride00090
Today at 1:07 PM
Pakistani Siasat
F
India’s Nuclear Arsenal Takes A Big Step Forward
Latest: Farhan Bohra
Today at 12:29 PM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Military Forum Latest Posts
Why are T-55s Still Being Sold?!?
Latest: FuturePAF
33 minutes ago
Military Forum
China’s Surprise Submarine Move Shows Its Growing Power
Latest: Shotgunner51
Today at 5:23 AM
Naval Warfare
Bombardier delivers fifth Global business jet to Saab for GlobalEye conversion
Latest: Pakistan Space Agency
Yesterday at 11:41 PM
Air Warfare
Lockheed to Design F-35 Variant for International Defense Client
Latest: Bilal9
Yesterday at 10:28 PM
Air Warfare
US Air Force squadron becomes first operational unit to drop StormBreaker bomb
Latest: Zarvan
Yesterday at 8:00 PM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
India releases footage of sea-skimming capability of Nirbhay cruise missile
Latest: PDF
7 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Iranian Space program
Latest: WudangMaster
22 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
B
Bangladesh's GDP blowup dwarfs tax ratio
Latest: bluesky
30 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Dimona nuclear plant primary target of Iranian missiles, incase of Israeli attack.
Latest: Beny Karachun
35 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Egyptian Armed Forces
Latest: Titanium100
35 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Military Forum
Military Forum
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom