Why are superpowers so massive? Is this a size requirement? And is Pakistan too small to aspire to this goal? or any muslim nation for that matter.

John Mearsheimer is one of the most influential political scientist who belongs to realist school of thought.





Some points from the book by John Mearsheimer "Tragedy of Great Power Politics"



1) Great power is a country that has a military that can at least exhaust the strongest state in the system (USA)



2) Morgentau: Great powers are inherently aggressive because of their will to power.



3) Waltz: Great powers are inherently aggressive because they want to survive. Great powers fear each other. Great powers can never be sure about intentions of other Great powers who have offensive military capabilities



4) Power of a country depends on the size of its population and the level of its wealth. Great powers fear populous states with rapidly expanding economies



5) Big population is needed for raising big armies and big population can produce large GDP



6) Foundation of military power is ground force, with navy and air force supporting it



7) Great powers think about conquest and of how to prevent other Great powers from gaining power- the best defense is a good offense



8) USA doesn't conquer other countries because of separating power of water



9) While all Great powers are wealthy states, not all wealthy states are Great powers.



10) Mobilizable wealth is different from ordinary wealth. Mobilizable wealth means ability to produce weapons. Soviets produced more weapons and had more divisions and their divisions were better equiped than Nazi Germany's army, despite Germany having 3 to 1 advantage in wealth in 1941- Soviet economy was better organized for producing weapons than Germany's economy



^^So, a Great power is a country that has a formidable military and for building such a military you need 1) large population 2) wealth 3) defense industry.



Large population can produce large GDP and you can raise a big army, and you need wealth to buy weapons for that army, and you need defense industry that can produce those weapons....



And if you build a military that can exhaust the strongest state in the system (USA) than you can be classified as a Great power.





Regarding Pakistani population - no problem here, as Pakistan's population will hit 350mln people by 2050.



Regarding wealth of Pakistan - if Pakistan's GDP PPP will continue growing 5% a year for the next 30-50 years than it can become a large economy in the future



Regarding defense industry and technology - I think competition with India will force Pakistan to develop its defense industry and it can import military technology from China, Turkey or any other country in the future.



Assuming Pakistan becomes a populous and wealthy state by 2075 with developed defense industry, it will be able to build a powerful military and can be classified as a Great Power with population of 300-400 mln people somewhere in 2075.