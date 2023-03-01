Why are superpowers so massive? Is this a size requirement? And is Pakistan too small to aspire to this goal? or any muslim nation for that matter.

USA, USSR, China and if india becomes one, all are huge nations.
I was wondering if other nations are just too small to ever attain this status.
There is no country in the world that has as good geographic advantage as USA. Brazil, Argentina comes close, but even they are not that good. One of the biggest reason USA is a sole superpower and will continue to do so in the foreseeable future.
Then it also has a huge population(3rd largest) and will continue to grow with the help of immigration.
Top three countries that has resource and population to become a superpower would be China, Russia and Brazil. All these 3 have large population & resources but some geographic constraints.
Then next 3 would be India, Argentina, Australia who have ample resources and decent population which could be increased through immigration in case of Australia and Argentina.
Then countries with most potential to become superpower would be Canada, Indonesia and Congo/Nigeria, Mexico. These countries too have the ample resource and population to become the potential superpower.
The list is solely based on the resource of these countries and the demographics. There are many factors like good human capital, technology, society etc. But the above are the countries with most potential in the descending order.
While currently it seems funny that no European countries are included or that there are the likes of Congo/Argentina/Nigeria in the list. But these are extremely resource rich countries with large populations. All they need to do is get their acts together, and within the end of this century they are the viable potential superpowers.
Reason for no European country is because they don't have the demographics nor the resources to become a superpower again. Its not the age of colonization anymore and even if they import tones of resources & become a tech powerhouse they still don't have the population or large size to sustain larger populations(through immigrations btw).
FYI: By resources I means not just the mineral resources but also the agricultural land which is an overlooked factor. USA, India, China, Russia have the largest agricultural lands and hence the large population. While the likes of Canada and Australia both have very large agri land as well as total area, they are not as fertile as China, India, USA or Argentina.
USA: Best geography, large population, large fertile lands, very good human resource, huge mineral resource + oil
China: Not good geography vis v USA, large fertile lands, good human resource, large population but ageing, huge mineral resource ,no oil
Russia: Bad geography v-> no warm ports, mostly tundra, large fertile lands, good human resource, ageing population, huge mineral resource ,huge oil
Brazil: Good geography, large population, large fertile lands, good human resource, huge mineral resource , some oil
India: Good geography, large population, large fertile lands, below average human resource, decent mineral resource , no oil