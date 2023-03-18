Why are remittances falling when remittances of our neighborhood countries like India and bengaldesh are booming

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Apr 22, 2010
- 20,992
- 9
- Country
-
- Location
-
https://www.facebook.com/reel/774235660797644?mibextid=9drbnH&s=yWDuG2&fs=e
Depsite record people leaving the country why are remittances falling.
Now I know youthias aren't sending money because they don't intend to come back to Pakistan ever now since they saw the reality of the country but elite patwaris like me are still hopeful to come back and buy a house and have couple of servants to chill
Depsite record people leaving the country why are remittances falling.
Now I know youthias aren't sending money because they don't intend to come back to Pakistan ever now since they saw the reality of the country but elite patwaris like me are still hopeful to come back and buy a house and have couple of servants to chill