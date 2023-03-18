What's new

Why are remittances falling when remittances of our neighborhood countries like India and bengaldesh are booming

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
20,992
9
22,225
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
https://www.facebook.com/reel/774235660797644?mibextid=9drbnH&s=yWDuG2&fs=e

Depsite record people leaving the country why are remittances falling.

Now I know youthias aren't sending money because they don't intend to come back to Pakistan ever now since they saw the reality of the country but elite patwaris like me are still hopeful to come back and buy a house and have couple of servants to chill
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
Canada wants to welcome 500,000 immigrants a year by 2025. Can our country keep up?
Replies
1
Views
272
dani191
D
ghazi52
2022: A year of constitutional crises, the B word and redefining neutrality
Replies
10
Views
499
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
khansaheeb
Indian opinion-Why the fall of Afghanistan is bad news for India’s war on terror
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
D
Can China and India coexist in South Asia?
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
2K
my2cents
my2cents
vi-va
Much of India’s Covid anger is directed at Modi, but it’s unlikely to cost him at ballot box
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
123
Views
6K
GamoAccu
GamoAccu

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom