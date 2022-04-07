Why are PDF Pakistanis so upset with SC decision?

SC of pak has given a decision that every person who has even a bit of brain expected... What IK did was both unconstitutional and unethical... If SC gave the judgement in favour of IK or at least if it said they can't interfere in parliamentary proceedings it would have set a very bad precedence.. Tomorrow any govt facing NC motion would simply dismiss it saying some foreign powers are behind it.

Assuming even if there are foreign powers behind this drama, it is not a good precedence to reject NC motion like that... As a neutral observer I find SCs decision perfectly right.

Having said that IKs ousting and this court decision was not possible without pak army's backing.. It is unfair to oust a govt that was elected by people of a country before the completion of its term. From the beginning it seemed army and Imran were on good terms.. What suddenly happened that army decided to throw him out?