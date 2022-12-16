Why are Pakistanis slave minded?

Its been extermely depressing watching events unfold the past 9 months or so. During this time, every pakistan citizen and expat should have realized who truly calls the shots. Its never been the people, Pakistan is no democracy. Our not so long ago beloved blue eyed boys in uniform have been exposed like never before.



My question is, why is our awam largely silent? How much more abuse does awam need to take before they choose to uprise and implement mob justice? I truly believe short of a revolution nothing will change.



Where does our awam get this passiveness? Is it a remnant of hundreds of years of living under gora colonizers and fearing the uniform? Perhaps slavery is just simply ingrained into our psyche. I noticed once Asim Munir was selected, boot polishers and even some people who spoke out against Bajwa here, began spewing their new found love for hafiz saab. Why do we worship these people? After all they are civil servants and their duty is to serve us.