Why are Pakistani parents suddenly locking the girls' graves?

Why are Pakistani parents suddenly locking the girls' graves?
mybangla24.com

Daily Manabzamin Bangladesh Newspaper

Daily Manabzamin (দৈনিক মানবজমিন) is a tabloid Bangla Newspaper of Bangladesh. Read all the latest entertainment, sports and politics news 24/7 live online.
mybangla24.com mybangla24.com

The number of mentally retarded people is increasing in Pakistan. They are even raping dead bodies from graves. It may sound unbelievable but this is what is happening in Pakistan. And so the graves of women members of the family have been locked.

Pakistan-based Daily Times has published the news titled 'Unsafe in Graves' where the shocking incident has come to light. The publication said, “The heartbreaking sight of locking women's graves leaves the entire society bowing its head in shame.

Pakistani parents are making this effort to ensure the purity of the corpse from the lust of demons. "Allegations of necrophilia, i.e. sex with dead bodies, are not new in Pakistan. In the past few years, there have been allegations of exhuming women's bodies from graves and using them for sexual exploitation.

With necrophilia on the rise in the South Asian country, social media users have highlighted the issue and shared photos of graves secured with iron gates and padlocks.

Harris Sultan, a social media user, and former Muslim atheist activist, wrote – “Hardline Islamist ideology is responsible for such acts.” Sultan wrote, “Pakistan has created such a disciplined, sex-hungry society, people are now locking women's graves.

So that they are not raped." Earlier in 2011, Muhammad Rizwan, a grave keeper from Karachi city, was arrested for having sex with more than 48 female corpses. In May last year, the body of a girl was found in Chak Kamala village of Gujarat, Pakistan, she was also raped. Surprisingly the incident happened on the same night, the night the girl's family buried her. In 2021, a freshly buried teenage girl was raped by unidentified persons in Maulvi Ashraf Chandio village near the coastal town of Gholamullah.

The family of the deceased said that the village landlord's son committed this heinous crime with some local gangsters. Similarly, in 2020, a man was caught red-handed raping a woman's body in a graveyard in Okara, Punjab province.
Source: wionews.com
 
Hilsa poisoning threatens unprecedented amount of beyond belief dumb Bangladeshis.

Looks like a slow day in brothel called Bangladesh.

Looks like a piece of fake news coming from another butt-hurt Binglo :lol:
Bangladeshis are known grave robbers for their voodoo thirst. In India and Pakistan, they are famous for their voodoo culture and 5th world heritage.
 
Sorry to burst your happiness bubble but graves aren’t locked in Pakistan , it’s fake news being peddled by the neighbours to the right .

Viral photo of a grave with a lock goes viral on social media; video is from India not Pakistan!​


m.timesofindia.com

Viral photo of a grave with a lock goes viral on social media; video is from India not Pakistan! - Times of India

Trending News: The video of a grave that has gone viral on social media is accompanied by various false claims.
m.timesofindia.com m.timesofindia.com

Looks like a piece of fake news coming from another butt-hurt Binglo :lol:
I think he’s an Indian
Bangladeshis aren’t this stupid

I see Wion has backtracked with this fake news

Photo of padlocks on grave in India's Hyderabad falsely claimed to be from Pakistan​

BOOM clarified that the 'grave in the viral image is located at Masjid E Salar Mulk in Darab Jung Colony, Hyderabad, India, and does not show an instance of parents in Pakistan locking their daughter's grave to protect against necrophilia'


www.wionews.com

Photo of padlocks on grave in India's Hyderabad falsely claimed to be from Pakistan

Pakistan-based Daily Times carried an op-ed titled 'Unsafe in Graves' where the shocking revelations were made including parents in the country being forced to lock the graves of their daughters with padlocks to stop individuals from raping their dead bodies.
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com

Funny thing is , it’s India so now it’s okay 😁

What weirdos 😁
 
The locked grave was actually from India!!
 
Earlier in 2011, Muhammad Rizwan, a grave keeper from Karachi city, was arrested for having sex with more than 48 female corpses.
I hope Pakistan provides round the clock security to all female graves for at least 3 months. My best wishes.
 
I hope @ThunderCat is not a pervert like these Karachiwalas who rape young women's dead bodies. His posts against BD are because it is an economically successful country, But, I believe he is not a sadistic criminal.
Same back to you in your own words



This report described a necrophilia case in the morgue of the capital city of Bangladesh.

  • Police arrested a 20-year-old man on the charge of necrophilia working as a morgue assistant for the last couple of years.

  • Six dead bodies of women aged between 12 and 20 years had been kept in that morgue at night before the autopsies were done.

  • A forensic lab report of DNA profile confirmed the presence of the accused person's sperm in the high vaginal swab of all the six dead bodies.


On November 19, 2020, police arrested a 20-year-old man on charges of necrophilia in Dhaka, Bangladesh (NEWAGE Bangladesh, 2020). After detention, he was questioned by the police several times (The Daily Star, 2020). He was an unmarried Bangladeshi citizen working as a morgue assistant at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College (SSMC), Dhaka, Bangladesh (BBC Bangla, 2020). He grew up in a rural area of Goalanda at Rajbari district, Bangladesh. He completed his primary education at a school in the Rajbari district and later migrated to the capital city, Dhaka with his maternal uncle for work (Daily Bangladesh, 2020). He has been working in a morgue of SSMC for the last couple of years and lived on the morgue premises (BD News, 2020). He used to smoke marijuana or do drugs until captured by the police (DhakaTribune, 2020).

www.sciencedirect.com

The first necrophilia incident in a morgue of Bangladesh: Evidence from media reports

Necrophilia is a perverted sexual behavior where the perpetrator gets pleasure having sex with the corpses. It is a rare sexual perversion reported in…
www.sciencedirect.com www.sciencedirect.com
 
Hilsa poisoning threatens unprecedented amount of beyond belief dumb Bangladeshis.

Looks like a slow day in brothel called Bangladesh.



Bangladeshis are known grave robbers for their voodoo thirst. In India and Pakistan, they are famous for their voodoo culture and 5th world heritage.
Now, enjoy the BBC video to enjoy how Karachi is now the worst kind of rape Capital. Tauba, Tauba!!! I have not heard they did similar things in the 1971 war. No raping of dead bodies. Feeling like vomiting.

 
You stupid fvck. Spreading Indian fake news?

I hope Pakistan provides round the clock security to all female graves for at least 3 months. My best wishes.
Shouldn't you be raping Indian women and killing Jews/Muslims?
 
