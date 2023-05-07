Why are Pakistani parents suddenly locking the girls' graves?

The number of mentally retarded people is increasing in Pakistan. They are even raping dead bodies from graves. It may sound unbelievable but this is what is happening in Pakistan. And so the graves of women members of the family have been locked.Pakistan-based Daily Times has published the news titled 'Unsafe in Graves' where the shocking incident has come to light. The publication said, “The heartbreaking sight of locking women's graves leaves the entire society bowing its head in shame.Pakistani parents are making this effort to ensure the purity of the corpse from the lust of demons. "Allegations of necrophilia, i.e. sex with dead bodies, are not new in Pakistan. In the past few years, there have been allegations of exhuming women's bodies from graves and using them for sexual exploitation.With necrophilia on the rise in the South Asian country, social media users have highlighted the issue and shared photos of graves secured with iron gates and padlocks.Harris Sultan, a social media user, and former Muslim atheist activist, wrote – “Hardline Islamist ideology is responsible for such acts.” Sultan wrote, “Pakistan has created such a disciplined, sex-hungry society, people are now locking women's graves.So that they are not raped." Earlier in 2011, Muhammad Rizwan, a grave keeper from Karachi city, was arrested for having sex with more than 48 female corpses. In May last year, the body of a girl was found in Chak Kamala village of Gujarat, Pakistan, she was also raped. Surprisingly the incident happened on the same night, the night the girl's family buried her. In 2021, a freshly buried teenage girl was raped by unidentified persons in Maulvi Ashraf Chandio village near the coastal town of Gholamullah.The family of the deceased said that the village landlord's son committed this heinous crime with some local gangsters. Similarly, in 2020, a man was caught red-handed raping a woman's body in a graveyard in Okara, Punjab province.Source: wionews.com