What's new

Why are Pakistani men loved by Saudi women so much?

S

Shazzad123

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 27, 2021
0
0
20
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I recently posted videos from Britain showing so many British white and black females liking Pakistani men there

However even in nonwestern conservative and religious countries like Saudi Arabia

Pakistani men are loved by Saudi women too

Obviously due to conservatism, you won't find women there admitting it on videos but according to statistics

Pakistani men even married Saudi women more than so many Arab countries too and way more than other nonArabs such as Americans and British men

According to statistics

"Meanwhile, Yemenis led the way of Arab nationals marrying Saudi women during the same year.

They accounted for 1,000 marriages, followed by Syrians with 269, Egyptians with 173, Lebanese with 76, Iraqis with 19, and Moroccans with 14 registered marriage contracts.

During the same year, a number of Saudi women were married to non-Arab expatriates, where three Saudi women were married to European nationals, 10 British, 13 Americans, seven Indians, one Filipino, five Thais, 118 Pakistanis, and 15 Burmese."

Seems like British women and Saudi women like Pakistani men and both are from completely different worlds

english.alarabiya.net

Gulf citizens lead the way in marrying Saudi women

Statistics indicate that Gulf citizens have led the way in marrying Saudi women during 2011; Kuwaitis were at the top with 762 registered marriage
english.alarabiya.net english.alarabiya.net


118 Pakistani men married Saudi women

76 Lebanese men married Saudi women

7 Indian men married Saudi women

13 American men married Saudi women


Imagine of Pakistani men were Arabs. Those numbers would be through the roofs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Solomon2
  • Locked
8/31/99: Execution of 7 Pakistanis + 1 Afghan
Replies
9
Views
1K
Areesh
Areesh
Yankee-stani
How can we make Pakistan a Hindu nation?(Quora answer from Pakistani)
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
Ghareeb_Da_Baal
G
D
Chapter number: Forced marriage - description from the inside
Replies
1
Views
232
Clutch
Clutch
Bilad al-Haramayn
The Changing Face of Saudi Arabian Women
2 3
Replies
35
Views
6K
Saif al-Arab
S
Shahzaz ud din
HOME TRUTHS
Replies
0
Views
822
Shahzaz ud din
Shahzaz ud din

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom