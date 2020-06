Because this clown is giving instructions.



Today, he said the government never planned to stop coronavirus but slow down its spread.



Isn't this what i said a few months back that mods couldn't stomach. This is all done so they can beg for even more corona aid.



Sheikh Rasheed even started counting the fawayed of coronavirus how it saved Pakistan from economic failure. Oh *** do saal bad bhi tum log economy nahi sambal saktay tou ghar kyu nahi chale jatein? Ye Niazi ki jaagir tou nahi

Click to expand...