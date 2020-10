I don't know about the incident you mentioned that happened in China. But I'm pretty sure that no magazine in China would mock the prophet Mohammad PBUH.



It is in fact illegal in China to do such. You'll likely go to prison if you do it, for violating a law against inciting ethnic hatred, as several of China's minority groups are Muslim-majority. (China does not have an anti-blasphemy law per se, but recognizes that Islam is the traditional religion of some of its minority groups.)