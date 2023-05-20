What's new

Why are Muslim nations behind the West and the Far East?

Ikbal

Ikbal

Apr 19, 2023
Pakistan
If you look towards the West like USA, France, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Spain,

and when you look at the Far East countries like China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and Singapore why are we are behind in science and technology?

An intellectual asked why? Because we are not well educated in the hard sciences and social sciences and the academic disciplines.

How many undergraduates, associate degrees, master degrees, and college diplomas graduates do Muslim majority countries produce?

To bridge the gap, we need to learn industrialization, how to improve governance, how to improve the economy, manufacturing techniques, improve standard of living,
improve the reputation of our countries, and agricultural output of our countries.

People are invited to give their views.

R

ReasonableStar75

May 7, 2022
My view: You cannot put all the muslim countries on the same basket. Iran is the example of a muslim country developed and concerned for scientifical research, also Turkey have some development and want to be strong...

Not all muslim states are doing bad. Arabs have bad luck in the history, they don t concern by scientifical things and military technologies, and suffer because Israeli wars and US stand for Israel... being weak in this context make them suffer for years.... it does not happen to Iran or even Turkey.

You don t put all muslims in the same basket.
 
Indos

Indos

Jul 25, 2013
7913.jpeg

22927.jpeg
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
This poster is an Indian... Be warned all his posts are crap and swear he is an Indian multinicker..

There is

Turkey
Indonesia
Malaysia
Algeria
UAE
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Bahrain
Kuwait
Oman
Brunei
Kazakhstan
Azerbaijan

If you tell me these countries aren't developed you have an issue.. To be fairly honest the countries with the most insane infras are muslim countries.. There are over 50+ muslim countries hence some are wealthy and others middling while others poor.. Example Vietnam and North Korea are poor in the far east so is Philippines and in Europe the whole east european countries are poor..

You can't generalize
 
game

Mar 6, 2023
Till 1970s most of the Middle East countries are tribal and nomadic societies ..The discovery of oil made richer
Iran ,Iraq,Syria and Egypt etc have a rich culture,literature and heritage
Iran still has some of the worlds best universities and education system.They even made their own covid vaccine with all sanctions and bans..They have strong defense industry too
 
Chopchop

Apr 23, 2022
What is important for person?
It depends on person himself.
If he wants find happiness with money than look and follow west Or go there. but if you want find real happiness , live and help your own peoples in your own country.
I thinking, The person who can't find happiness at home is the most unfortunate . Running away to others home is not going to give happiness.
 
Indos

Indos

Jul 25, 2013
Japan went on Meiji Restoration and never been colonized by Western nation

South Korea and Taiwan get helped from both USA and Japan.

China is also relatively free countries, only some portion get invaded by Japanese in very short period of time.

Singapore is already quite developed under British rule. It is not small fishing village like some people on the island try to fool you

All Muslim countries, except Turkey, were under Western nations colinization for hundred of years

Singapore 1964 | Singapore Dawn Watchers’ Society | AJ

Singapore Dawn Watchers' Society (SDWS)
www.sdws.org.uk www.sdws.org.uk
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Mar 8, 2021
Not know about other countries but problem with Pakistan is the export of our national cream to EU/US for some 20-30B $ remittances
Our people turn into great scientists in well nurtured scientific environment of US/EU.
This means that we just need to give them this environment at home and Pakistan will turn into at least a great industrial power of Asian region if not of world
 

