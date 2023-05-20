Why are Muslim nations behind the West and the Far East?

If you look towards the West like USA, France, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Spain,



and when you look at the Far East countries like China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and Singapore why are we are behind in science and technology?



An intellectual asked why? Because we are not well educated in the hard sciences and social sciences and the academic disciplines.



How many undergraduates, associate degrees, master degrees, and college diplomas graduates do Muslim majority countries produce?



To bridge the gap, we need to learn industrialization, how to improve governance, how to improve the economy, manufacturing techniques, improve standard of living,

improve the reputation of our countries, and agricultural output of our countries.



People are invited to give their views.



Regards.