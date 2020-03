Here in the UK, according to statistics a third of the population does not wash their hands after people have been to the loo.



At work, I notice this a lot. Some people only wash their hands out of shame / embarrassment after watching me washing my hands.



Anyway, why is the Coronavirus more devastating to the more advanced Western countries than the poorer Eastern countries?



In Pakistan, many think the Coronavirus is more harmful in colder regions than in warmer climates. Is that true?



No offence intended to anyone but is it hygienic habits or climage?

Click to expand...