Why are majority of Pakistanis so loud and noise makers

Why are majority of Pakistanis so loud and noise makers?

I don't live in greatest place ever, but most of the places in karachi, you'll hear obnoxious music playing up until 3am on some wedding. And then some mullah group who is blasting naats until 2am. The speakers are insanely huge you could hear it 2 blocks away. It's not limited to just that, people often shout at the top of their lungs while speaking to each other (such as hotels, even universities). And bikers who remove silencers to make insane noises. And kids blasting the infamous 14 August instrument. And shabi barat firecrackers explosions.
What's so fascinating about it? I get so irritated all day my eardrums feel like they're exploding when I am out and about in the city.
 
Why are majority of Pakistanis so loud and noise makers?

I don't live in greatest place ever, but most of the places in karachi, you'll hear obnoxious music playing up until 3am on some wedding. And then some mullah group who is blasting naats until 2am. The speakers are insanely huge you could hear it 2 blocks away. It's not limited to just that, people often shout at the top of their lungs while speaking to each other (such as hotels, even universities). And bikers who remove silencers to make insane noises. And kids blasting the infamous 14 August instrument. And shabi barat firecrackers explosions.
What's so fascinating about it? I get so irritated all day my eardrums feel like they're exploding when I am out and about in the city.
Might be a sign of getting old 🙂.
But noise pollution is definitely a headache
 
Why are majority of Pakistanis so loud and noise makers?

I don't live in greatest place ever, but most of the places in karachi, you'll hear obnoxious music playing up until 3am on some wedding. And then some mullah group who is blasting naats until 2am. The speakers are insanely huge you could hear it 2 blocks away. It's not limited to just that, people often shout at the top of their lungs while speaking to each other (such as hotels, even universities). And bikers who remove silencers to make insane noises. And kids blasting the infamous 14 August instrument. And shabi barat firecrackers explosions.
What's so fascinating about it? I get so irritated all day my eardrums feel like they're exploding when I am out and about in the city.
Mufta Ismail said on record no body wants to live in Pakistan...

go figure.

It us who make things ugly.
 
Why are majority of Pakistanis so loud and noise makers?

I don't live in greatest place ever, but most of the places in karachi, you'll hear obnoxious music playing up until 3am on some wedding. And then some mullah group who is blasting naats until 2am. The speakers are insanely huge you could hear it 2 blocks away. It's not limited to just that, people often shout at the top of their lungs while speaking to each other (such as hotels, even universities). And bikers who remove silencers to make insane noises. And kids blasting the infamous 14 August instrument. And shabi barat firecrackers explosions.
What's so fascinating about it? I get so irritated all day my eardrums feel like they're exploding when I am out and about in the city.
100% agree.

Our elders would not be so inconsiderate. Modern generation think it's something to be proud of.
 
Those who dont think usually bark the loudest...i dont think the modern generation will even change this country much. Too busy watching mujra's on youtube
 
bhai how can someone go and noise in upper class societies / areas / towns ?

its all happen in lowed and middle class areas


show you three multans ?????????//

lower class areas markets
hussain-agahi-bazar.jpg



middle class markets
1435747-AnarkaliBazaarPHOTOEXPRESSABIDNAWAZ-1497499807.jpg


malls of multan where rich people go sit eat and shop


18854295-800x600.jpeg


158616337_105092991652864_2537702523361078734_n.jpg


mall_of_multan_26604.jpg



20170708-220643-largejpg.jpg


DSC_0024.jpg


Mall-of-Multan_09.jpeg





same can be said in residence
noisy old town
dscf7864.jpg


typical middle class less noisy street of gulgasht colony multan

3.png


upper class societies and planned towns . no noise educated upper class live here
5.jpg


P_10.jpg


dha_multan_june21_03_9cea4ea8f5.jpg

5-marla-prime-located-residential-plot-for-sale-in-sector-p-multan-25779-334216132.jpg


Royal-Orchard-Multan-housing-society-in-multan-768x432.jpg



medium_Cover_Image_ab5d2f5c39.jpg



maxresdefault.jpg


d-suleman-tasks-2021-articles-may-2021-citi-housi.jpeg



medium_Citi_Housing_Gujranwala_Zameen_com_b4904a1bd7.png
 
Thats actually true, Pakistanis are usually loud. The poorer the area, the louder it is. People would even talk loud during travel and disturb others. I roam alot and usually go to the poor areas, what i note is the sheer amount of kids, like its a kids farm and the loud kids. In shops every kid would shout n ask for stuff. I think usually low IQ and dumb ppl are loud. Its no surpeise that poor area ppl are loud.
 
very classist of you to assume that. the upper class is the same: night parties with speakers banging and drunk idiots dancing around. just that they have the money to sound-proof these palces. lol.
 

