Why are majority of Pakistanis so loud and noise makers?



I don't live in greatest place ever, but most of the places in karachi, you'll hear obnoxious music playing up until 3am on some wedding. And then some mullah group who is blasting naats until 2am. The speakers are insanely huge you could hear it 2 blocks away. It's not limited to just that, people often shout at the top of their lungs while speaking to each other (such as hotels, even universities). And bikers who remove silencers to make insane noises. And kids blasting the infamous 14 August instrument. And shabi barat firecrackers explosions.

What's so fascinating about it? I get so irritated all day my eardrums feel like they're exploding when I am out and about in the city.