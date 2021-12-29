What's new

Why are dogs paleet in our culture?

I love dogs. After the horse, it is man's best friend IMHO.
One day I was walking my German shepherd and my neighbors dog came running towards me and I think it was gonna bite me with the way it was charging towards me but my little German shepherd who was only 7 months old stood there like a rock infront of a bigger dog and protected me. I have loved dogs ever since. They are very loyal to the human beings.
But in Pakistan, dogs aren't treated very well. You don't have to sleep with them like in the west but take better care of them cause they deserve our love too.
