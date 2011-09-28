What's new

Why are dalits allowed on this forum ?

Trolling
In India, we don't even allow these lowly toilet cleaners to look at us superior brahman Sharmas the wrong way

on this forum though, they can be full members and even reply to a Sharma Ji ?

this is an outrage

I demand all lowly dalits be expunged from this forum so that we, the Brahmans and the Pakistani Punjabis may have a dialogue to settle our issues.

Pakistan has done well, not a single lowly toilet cleaner masih or Hindu here.. very good

but then you allow lowly dalits to roam free here ?

#banthedalits
 
You're flirting with a ban mate. Don't start troll threads such as these.
 
Why don't you get the f*** out of here?
 
As far as i know Dalits also breath the same air you breath, maybe start by stop breathing first.
 
