Why are British Muslims more vocal than American Muslims?

Shazzad123

May 27, 2021
A lot of the British Muslims tend to be more radical, non comprising and more vocal in their Islamic preaching than American Muslims

There is plenty of American Muslims but they don't have a strong base like British Muslims

Even Sheikh Imran Hossein goes to Britain all the time but rarely comes to America

You don't see many Islamic preachers ever coming to America

I also feel American Muslims are more "western" and " liberal" compared to British Muslims

There is way more Arabs in America than in Britain yet there is no strong Muslim resistance in America

Britain is mostly Pakistanis and Bengalis if they're Muslim

There is a Muslim Defense League in Britain filled with Pakistanis yet in America, there is no Muslim Defense League filled with Arabs there

Even these Palestinian help groups are mostly coming from Britain

You just see a few guys holding signs up in America

Most Palestinians in America don't even care about Palestine

Look at DJ Khaled, he is a Palestinian with a large hip hop following but rarely mentions Palestine.

Look at Suzie Afridi, the comedian whose Palestinian and doesn't use her stage shows for any Palestinian causes either

I don't think any strong masculine Muslim resistance will come from Arabs in America or raised in the west. They generally tend to liberalize and bend over. Even Gulf Arabs already bent over for Israel. The Arabs raised in America don't even care the moment they leave their lands

Too many whitewashed Arabs exist in America and I know Arabs are white in general but I mean liberal and western

I remember a white person made a video on "Why Arabs lose wars"

He said, its common to see Arab infantries abandon their generals in real times of need. It happened in Iraq, it happened in Saudi. It happened even during the religious times when Hussain was abandoned in Karbala by his own infantry against other Arabs.

This mentality transfers to western countries where they try their best to assimilate with the locals and many times forgetting their Islamic ways too.
 
