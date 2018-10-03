What's new

Why are British Indians wielding more power than British Pakistanis?

Falcon26

Falcon26

FULL MEMBER
Dec 24, 2015
1,673
4
4,413
Country
United States
Location
United States
Getting ahead
Why are British Indians wielding more power than British Pakistanis?
Owen Bennett-Jones
The writer is a British journalist. His book The Bhutto Dynasty will be published later this year.

The writer is a British journalist. His book The Bhutto Dynasty will be published later this year.
KAMALA Harris’s acceptance of the vice presidential nomination is part of a trend — politicians with links to India are achieving positions of power in the West. Harris, who now has a far from implausible route to becoming the next but two US president, is half-Jamaican and half-Indian.

Harris’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan, arrived in Berkeley in 1958, nine years after Zulfikar Ali Bhutto studied there. But whereas ZAB returned (via Oxford) to win power at home, Gopalan married a Jamaican economics student and civil rights leader, Donald Harris. Her choice of partner was consistent with her family’s political traditions: back in India, Gopalan’s mother, Rajam, was an outspoken community organiser and husband, P.V. Gopalan, a progressive Indian diplomat involved in resettling some of those who fled the 1971 conflict in East Pakistan.

While Americans assess Harris, Brits are getting used to having three government ministers with an Indian heritage. As chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak, has won praise for his liberal distribution of cash to counter Covid-19. Dishy Rishi, as he has become known, is within the globalised elite, having studied at Oxford and Stanford before marrying the daughter of an Indian billionaire.

Another senior minister, hard right Home Secretary Priti Patel, went to less glamorous universities but she also completed postgraduate studies. Like Sunak, her family moved from India to East Africa before reaching the UK. The trio of Indian-origin heavy hitters is completed by Business Minister Alok Sharma who moved to the UK from Agra at the age of five.

Article continues after ad
Why are British Indians wielding more power than British Pakistanis?
Click to expand...
By comparison, British Pakistanis have the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and just one junior minister — Lord Tariq Ahmed in the Foreign Office.

Indian and Pakistani diplomats in London like it when they have a minister with links to their country in power. Conspiracy theories abound. They wonder whether it is a coincidence that Priti Patel’s new immigration policy favours applicants with PhDs in science and technology — something achieved by many more Indians than Pakistanis. The merging of the British Department for International Development into the Foreign Office could also have negative consequences for Pakistan. With the aid budget now controlled by diplomats, the UK is likely to demand more quid pro quos from Pakistan in return for funds.

But why are British Indians wielding more power than British Pakistanis? There are many explanations. British Indians such as Sunak and Patel, who reached the UK from East Africa enjoy two advantages: generally these families reached the UK not only relatively early but also with several generations worth of trading, education and worldliness behind them. Many Pakistanis by contrast came from undeveloped rural areas such as Mirpur where they picked up little experience of the outside world and even less education. While many British Indians now aspire to be accountants, many British Pakistanis have lower expectations, often ending up in relatively menial jobs; 15.4 per cent of British Indians are in higher managerial and professional occupations compared with 6.6pc of British Pakistanis.

Researchers in the UK are compiling increasing amounts of data about how different ethnic and religious groups are faring in the country and drawing tentative conclusions as to what is happening. It is now clear, for example, that Chinese and Indian pupils tend to make the most progress in primary school, with Indian pupils from lower socioeconomic backgrounds making the fastest progress. Pakistani and Bangladeshi young people do well between the ages of 11 and 16 but then their results taper off between the ages of 16 and 18. One study suggests that effect is especially marked in places where pupils are living in areas with a high concentration of their ethnic group.

Article continues after ad
It is hard to reach firm conclusions but it does seem clear that socioeconomic outcomes are shaped not just by ethnicity but also other factors. Some research looking at religion as well suggests that, all other things being equal, British Hindus fare better than British Muslims. It is striking that, within the British Indian community, Sikhs and Muslims remain almost twice as likely to be unemployed as Hindus. Having said that, Indian Muslims generally enjoy better outcomes than Pakistani Muslims, a finding which is consistent with research that suggests that factors such as gender are more important than someone’s faith.

Taken as a whole, the research suggests that for more people with Pakistani heritage to break through to positions of power in Western countries, there will need to be broader social changes affecting their community. No doubt Rishi, Patel, Sharma and Harris think they climbed to the top through their own efforts. To some extent they did, but they are also the product of socioeconomic trends beyond their control.

The writer is a British journalist. His book The Bhutto Dynasty will be published later this year.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2020

www.dawn.com

Getting ahead

Why are British Indians wielding more power than British Pakistanis?
www.dawn.com
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
6,749
12
14,303
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Average analysis that points out some valid conclusions without going into enough detail. At the same time, the wholly detrimental dynamic of "brahmin boys clubs" and even "Brahmin aunties clubs" is ignored completely.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
14,839
-19
19,069
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
To be honest politically British Pakistani have been well represented the last 20 years

Baroness warsi used to be chairperson of the conservative party
London mayor is Pakistani background

Former Chancellor was Pakistani background


We are more represented in Labor party as we generally vote Labor


The same goes for local councils, mayor's in cities etc

I would go as far as saying that British Pakistani have been at the forefront of ethnic minority representation in British politics




Our bigger problem is ensuring village culture and backwardness dosent stop our community from reaching its potential
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
14,839
-19
19,069
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Members of Parliament Edit
Imran Ahmad-Khan – Conservative Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Wakefield [151]
Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh – former Scottish National Party MP for Ochil and South Perthshire
Tahir Ali – MP representing Birmingham Hall Green for the Labour Party.[152]
Rosena Allin-Khan – Labour MP for Tooting[153]
Saqib Bhatti – Conservative MP for Meriden, first elected in the 2019 United Kingdom general election.[154]
Rehman Chishti – Conservative MP for Gillingham and Rainham
Nusrat Ghani – Conservative MP for Wealden
Imran Hussain – Labour MP for Bradford East and Shadow Minister for International Development
Sajid Javid – Conservative MP for Bromsgrove
Afzal Khan – Labour MP for Manchester Gorton[155] solicitor and former Labour MEP for North West region; first Asian Lord Mayor of Manchester;
Sadiq Khan – Mayor of London, former Labour MP for Tooting and Shadow Secretary of State for Justice and Shadow Lord Chancellor[156]
Khalid Mahmood – Labour MP for Birmingham Perry Barr[157]
Shabana Mahmood – Labour MP For Birmingham Ladywood
Shahid Malik – former Labour MP for Dewsbury; served as a Minister for International Development in Gordon Brown's government[158]
Yasmin Qureshi – Labour MP for Bolton South East
Faisal Rashid – former Labour MP for Warrington South, elected in 2017.[159] He was the Mayor of Warrington in 2016.[160]
Naz Shah – Labour MP for the constituency of Bradford West[161]
Zarah Sultana – Labour Party MP for Coventry South[162][163]
Mohammad Yasin – Labour MP for Bedford, elected in 2017.[164]
Peers Edit
Tariq Ahmad, Baron Ahmad – Conservative Baron of Wimbledon
Nazir Ahmed, Baron Ahmed – Unaffiliated peer in the House of Lords, formerly Labour[165]
Zameer Choudrey, Baron Choudrey CBE – Conservative life peer, businessman
Kishwer Falkner, Baroness Falkner of Margravine – Lead Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs in the House of Lords[166]
Zahida Manzoor, Baroness Manzoor – Liberal Democrat Baroness; former Legal Services Ombudsman; former Deputy Chair of the Commission for Racial Equality[167]
Nosheena Mobarik, Baroness Mobarik – Conservative Baroness of Mearns in the County of Renfrewshire; former Chairman of CBI Scotland[168]
Qurban, Lord Hussain – Life peer[169]
Shas Sheehan, Baroness Sheehan – Liberal Democrat and Baroness of Wimbledon in the London Borough of Merton and of Tooting in the London Borough of Wandsworth[170]
Mohamed Sheikh, Baron Sheikh – Baron of Cornhill and Chairman of Conservative Muslim Forum
Sayeeda Hussain, Baroness Warsi – Conservative minister without portfolio and a former member of the Cabinet,
Members of European Parliament Edit
Amjad Bashir – former Conservative Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for Yorkshire and the Humber; former UKIP Small & Medium Business spokesman
Benyamin Habib – Brexit Party MEP for London from 2019 to 2020.[171][172][173]
Sajjad Karim – former Conservative MEP; born in Brierfield, Lancashire; qualified as a solicitor and started a number of successful lawyers' practices before being elected as a Member of the European Parliament in 2007; Conservative Legal Affairs Spokesman; sits on the Industry, Research and Energy Committee
Bashir Khanbhai – former Conservative MEP for East of England
Wajid Khan – former Labour MEP for the North West England European constituency[174]
Nosheena Mobarik, Baroness Mobarik – Scottish Conservative MEP[175]
Shaffaq Mohammed – Liberal Democrats Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for Yorkshire and the Humber from 2019 to 2020.[172]
Members of Scottish Parliament Edit
Bashir Ahmad – former SNP Member of the Scottish Parliament[176]
Hanzala Malik – Scottish Labour Party member of the Scottish Parliament for Glasgow, elected in 2011[177]
Anas Sarwar – Labour MSP for the Glasgow region[178]
Humza Yousaf – SNP Member of the Scottish Parliament for Glasgow and Minister for External Affairs and International Development[179]
Members of Welsh Assembly Edit
Mohammad Asghar – Welsh politician, representing Plaid Cymru[180]
Mayors Edit
Mohammed Ajeeb – former Lord Mayor of Bradford; first Muslim and Asian Lord Mayor in the UK[181]
Shiraz Mirza – Honorary Alderman and First Asian Mayor of the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames in 2000 and again in 2007. Shiraz Mirza also served as the Assistant Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey Police.[182]
Rokhsana Fiaz – Labour Party politician serving as Mayor of Newham[183]
Naeem ul Hassan – Lord Mayor of Manchester 2013[184]
Talib Hussain – Lord Mayor of Sheffield 2015[185]
Naveeda Ikram – Lord Mayor of Bradford; UK's first Muslim woman Lord Mayor[186]
Sadiq Khan – elected Mayor of London in May 2016
Chauhdry Abdul Rashid – former Lord Mayor of Birmingham[187]
Shoab Akhtar – elected former Mayor of Oldham 2009
Others in politics Edit
Mushtaq Ahmad – Lord Lieutenant of Lanarkshire. He was the first Asian to serve as Provost of a Scottish council[188]
Shahnaz Ali – British Muslim woman best known for her leadership role in equality, inclusion and human rights in the National Health Service and local government in England[189]
Imran Khan – President of the Transnational Crisis Project; expert on transnational security[190][191]
Bashir Maan – Pakistani-Scottish politician, businessman and writer[192]
Munira Mirza – was the Deputy Mayor for Education and Culture of London. Born in Oldham.[193][194]
Salma Yaqoob – vice-chair of the Respect Party; Birmingham City Councillor[195]
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
54,325
8
45,201
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
masterchief_mirza said:
Average analysis that points out some valid conclusions without going into enough detail. At the same time, the wholly detrimental dynamic of "brahmin boys clubs" and even "Brahmin aunties clubs" is ignored completely.
Click to expand...
It seems British Muslims are being forced to prove their worth as contributing subjects and loyal and patriotic at that as well.
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
2,399
3
2,638
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Kamala Harris is American not British?? She is also half black and would be lynched in Northern India. The British long kept Muslims in S. Asia out of key administrative posts during the Raj. They were also kept out of higher education. Muslims were viewed as a threat to British rule. Hindu's were viewed as subservient and non threatening to British rule.

I will say affirmative action has been good for Indians in western countries. They are a brown minority that have historically been viewed as non threatening to whites. Unlike Muslims, East Asians (or even local African Americans in the USA) that have been more confrontational and threatening to whites, historically.

No persons of indigenous African American heritage has been offered, president or vice president positions in the USA. Obama was half white and Kenyon, Kamala Harris is half Jamaican and half Indian. Although they were passed off as local African Americans. Whites simply view local African American's as too threatening. Similarly with Muslims and East Asians.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Protest_again Why are British Indians wielding more power than British Pakistanis? Central & South Asia 9
ArainGang Punjab and the British Indian Army Pakistan History 72
khansaheeb British Home Secretary of Indian descent (supported by Israel) not trusted by MI5 World Affairs 14
ghazi52 Rediscovering the forgotten Indian artists of British India Members Club 1
eldarlmari 90% Sikh heritage sites located in Pakistan, says Indian-origin British historian Social & Current Events 7
Ra's al Ghul [Video] Indian media spewing venom against British Govt,Prince William and Kate visit of Pakistan Pakistan Tourism 27
ghazi52 How the British forged the first Indian cricket team Sports 0
KhalaiMakhlooq Indians protest British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt's "India-administered Kashmir" phrase Strategic & Foreign Affairs 3
D British Empire responsible for bringing India back to sanity and civility: Indian origin British aut Central & South Asia 32
PAKISTANI-007 Daffadars of the British Indian Army Military Photos & Multimedia 5

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top