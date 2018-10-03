Why are British Indians wielding more power than British Pakistanis?

Members of Parliament Edit

Imran Ahmad-Khan – Conservative Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Wakefield [151]

Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh – former Scottish National Party MP for Ochil and South Perthshire

Tahir Ali – MP representing Birmingham Hall Green for the Labour Party.[152]

Rosena Allin-Khan – Labour MP for Tooting[153]

Saqib Bhatti – Conservative MP for Meriden, first elected in the 2019 United Kingdom general election.[154]

Rehman Chishti – Conservative MP for Gillingham and Rainham

Nusrat Ghani – Conservative MP for Wealden

Imran Hussain – Labour MP for Bradford East and Shadow Minister for International Development

Sajid Javid – Conservative MP for Bromsgrove

Afzal Khan – Labour MP for Manchester Gorton[155] solicitor and former Labour MEP for North West region; first Asian Lord Mayor of Manchester;

Sadiq Khan – Mayor of London, former Labour MP for Tooting and Shadow Secretary of State for Justice and Shadow Lord Chancellor[156]

Khalid Mahmood – Labour MP for Birmingham Perry Barr[157]

Shabana Mahmood – Labour MP For Birmingham Ladywood

Shahid Malik – former Labour MP for Dewsbury; served as a Minister for International Development in Gordon Brown's government[158]

Yasmin Qureshi – Labour MP for Bolton South East

Faisal Rashid – former Labour MP for Warrington South, elected in 2017.[159] He was the Mayor of Warrington in 2016.[160]

Naz Shah – Labour MP for the constituency of Bradford West[161]

Zarah Sultana – Labour Party MP for Coventry South[162][163]

Mohammad Yasin – Labour MP for Bedford, elected in 2017.[164]

Peers Edit

Tariq Ahmad, Baron Ahmad – Conservative Baron of Wimbledon

Nazir Ahmed, Baron Ahmed – Unaffiliated peer in the House of Lords, formerly Labour[165]

Zameer Choudrey, Baron Choudrey CBE – Conservative life peer, businessman

Kishwer Falkner, Baroness Falkner of Margravine – Lead Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs in the House of Lords[166]

Zahida Manzoor, Baroness Manzoor – Liberal Democrat Baroness; former Legal Services Ombudsman; former Deputy Chair of the Commission for Racial Equality[167]

Nosheena Mobarik, Baroness Mobarik – Conservative Baroness of Mearns in the County of Renfrewshire; former Chairman of CBI Scotland[168]

Qurban, Lord Hussain – Life peer[169]

Shas Sheehan, Baroness Sheehan – Liberal Democrat and Baroness of Wimbledon in the London Borough of Merton and of Tooting in the London Borough of Wandsworth[170]

Mohamed Sheikh, Baron Sheikh – Baron of Cornhill and Chairman of Conservative Muslim Forum

Sayeeda Hussain, Baroness Warsi – Conservative minister without portfolio and a former member of the Cabinet,

Members of European Parliament Edit

Amjad Bashir – former Conservative Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for Yorkshire and the Humber; former UKIP Small & Medium Business spokesman

Benyamin Habib – Brexit Party MEP for London from 2019 to 2020.[171][172][173]

Sajjad Karim – former Conservative MEP; born in Brierfield, Lancashire; qualified as a solicitor and started a number of successful lawyers' practices before being elected as a Member of the European Parliament in 2007; Conservative Legal Affairs Spokesman; sits on the Industry, Research and Energy Committee

Bashir Khanbhai – former Conservative MEP for East of England

Wajid Khan – former Labour MEP for the North West England European constituency[174]

Nosheena Mobarik, Baroness Mobarik – Scottish Conservative MEP[175]

Shaffaq Mohammed – Liberal Democrats Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for Yorkshire and the Humber from 2019 to 2020.[172]

Members of Scottish Parliament Edit

Bashir Ahmad – former SNP Member of the Scottish Parliament[176]

Hanzala Malik – Scottish Labour Party member of the Scottish Parliament for Glasgow, elected in 2011[177]

Anas Sarwar – Labour MSP for the Glasgow region[178]

Humza Yousaf – SNP Member of the Scottish Parliament for Glasgow and Minister for External Affairs and International Development[179]

Members of Welsh Assembly Edit

Mohammad Asghar – Welsh politician, representing Plaid Cymru[180]

Mayors Edit

Mohammed Ajeeb – former Lord Mayor of Bradford; first Muslim and Asian Lord Mayor in the UK[181]

Shiraz Mirza – Honorary Alderman and First Asian Mayor of the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames in 2000 and again in 2007. Shiraz Mirza also served as the Assistant Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey Police.[182]

Rokhsana Fiaz – Labour Party politician serving as Mayor of Newham[183]

Naeem ul Hassan – Lord Mayor of Manchester 2013[184]

Talib Hussain – Lord Mayor of Sheffield 2015[185]

Naveeda Ikram – Lord Mayor of Bradford; UK's first Muslim woman Lord Mayor[186]

Sadiq Khan – elected Mayor of London in May 2016

Chauhdry Abdul Rashid – former Lord Mayor of Birmingham[187]

Shoab Akhtar – elected former Mayor of Oldham 2009

Others in politics Edit

Mushtaq Ahmad – Lord Lieutenant of Lanarkshire. He was the first Asian to serve as Provost of a Scottish council[188]

Shahnaz Ali – British Muslim woman best known for her leadership role in equality, inclusion and human rights in the National Health Service and local government in England[189]

Imran Khan – President of the Transnational Crisis Project; expert on transnational security[190][191]

Bashir Maan – Pakistani-Scottish politician, businessman and writer[192]

Munira Mirza – was the Deputy Mayor for Education and Culture of London. Born in Oldham.[193][194]

Salma Yaqoob – vice-chair of the Respect Party; Birmingham City Councillor[195]