Why Are Asian Youths More Academically Advanced?

fitpOsitive said: No childhood, study study, and more study. And we die soon too.

Tell me about it. I did Middle School in Hong Kong, and High School in both China and Hong Kong.If you watch it til the end, when they interview the Wales head teacher in South Korea, he said right about one thing. The Asian education is about learning, the western, or Wales's system as he put it, is about deep thinking.There are subject that depends on learning, and there are subject depends upon on deep thinking, and the right approach is to strike a balance on both.