Xinjiang is a far western region currently under the administration of the People's Republic of China since 1949, this strategic region borders a dozen countries and is rich in natural resources like oil, natural gas, minerals, etc this diverse region populated mostly by Turkic Uyghurs, Kazakhs and Kyrgyz, etc, has now caught the attention of the world for purported human rights abuses by the Bejing Central Government at the same time various rivals of China are seething at the effects of this situation.With the massive reports of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, it seems Muslims in the west "I noticed" are being critical of Muslim countries like Pakistan for not standing up against the abuses and I noticed loads of "far-right" and Hindu Nationalists types praise the abuses or purported ones again its not black and white this situation. The Thread here is about the potential effects of an independent East Turkestan and why its not good for Pakistan's geo-strategic interests and the region.Pakistan is in a tough neighborhood India is the main arch-nemesis has always a been thorn on its sides supporting proxies and instable actions holds the other half of Kashmir, Afghanistan is a dysfunctional, backward, tribal country with Kabul failing to even control its city, and home to several anti-Pakistan proxies, Iran is a mixed bag tho in recent months relations have improved due to the Iranian leadership ditching "Indian designs" for a long term potential "pact" with China the Balochistan region is unstable on both sides home to separatist groups, now that leaves China the only peaceful border and front Pakistan has at the present moment and Pakistan's potential gateway to Central Asia and Eurasia in general with Kashgar as its node. China has been an "ally" for us granted not perfect one they have provided us defense equipment and investments for Pakistan to stand. An Independent East Turkestan will put a kibosh to that, the Uyghur leadership will most likely be allied with the US, and India perhaps even give bases to both this has happened in the past, back in the early 1980s when China despite being Communist was in bitter rivalry with then Communist Juggernaut the USSR, the Chinese gave signal intelligence posts for the US to spy on Soviet bases in former Soviet Frontiers, also they were camps set up for Afghan anti-Soviet forces in Xinjiang, so I would not be surprised if East Turkistan gains independence that can happen again also in the former Soviet Republic of Tajikstan the Indians have a small base there too it will be suicide for us.I will add more reasons why its a bad idea for an "Independent East Turkestan" after I see input from other members and their reasons