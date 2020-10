India never requested for F35

If you can share an official source against this then go ahead

No need to have an elaborate duscussion based on a youtube video



Lockheed offered F35 if India buys 114 F16 BLK 70 or as Lockheed calls them , the F21



But India wont buy F21

Also USA Wont sell F35 to a country which operates S400

Hence the discussion is mute

The only US fighter which has a chance to enter Indian service is the F/A18 E/F Superhornet Block III

And thats because Indian Navy prefers it over the Rafale M, for INS Vikrant. Mainly on account of its 25% cheaper price tag and Foldable wings which would allow Vikrant to carry 30 F/A 18e/f in comparison to 22-24 Rafale M