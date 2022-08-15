What's new

Why all PMLN members are sick and in London ?

PMLN official doctor

1660537475130.png
 
Not funny. I dont know why Pakistani men/boys share memes about pornstars so openly. You dont see this behavior in the west. You see **** is considered taboo here, people may watch it behind closed doors but they don't discuss or joke about it.

Sorry to single you out, but I see this behavior too often in our youth. It tells me **** is mainstream in our society, and this is truly sad.
 
If the west is busy with such productions then no reason to be afraid and considered it as 'taboo', they must enjoy it openly else they are CAT 'A' hypocrites. OR the intentions only to addict the 3rd World's youth?

Seems true, leave aside youth, there are allegations on the political leadership of PML-N 'General Nani' for this, she is accused of managing such videos of some influentials in her own party/NAB/Judiciary for blackmailing and tarnishing purpose.

The doctors in Pakistan are incompetent.

In k keray ka illaaj London k doctor's k pass he hai, Pakistani doctors k pass nahin.
 
The irony of the hypocrisy in all of us; pornstars are considered a taboo while the corrupt people are respected. As you have mentioned, watching **** behind closed doors is considered condemnable while stealing openly isn't?

We and our misplaced priorities.

Instead of lecturing about meme, youth, po*n or pornstars you should shed light on
  • Why the ruling elite run away to London for the so-called medical treatments?
  • How come people who have been taking the most important decisions for Pakistan for the last 40 years are not able to build a single hospital in Pakistan where they can be treated?
  • Why Pakistani politicians, judges, military, bureaucracy, businessmen are leading investors in London and Dubai properties?
 
