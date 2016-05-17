What's new

Why all neighboring countries- China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan, hate INDIA?

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,230
0
8,886
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Ever wonder, Why all its neighboring countries - China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan, hate India so much?
 
coffee_cup

coffee_cup

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2013
4,753
4
7,394
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
For Sri Lanka and Pakistan: These two countries have been the victims of major Indian cross-border terrorism for decades

For Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanamar: These are fed up of constant Indian bullying and threats.

For Chinese: Well they give a shyte about India and care more about their development than wasting time on this non serious country.
 
ito

ito

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 5, 2014
9,186
-33
10,895
Country
India
Location
India
AsianUnion said:
Ever wonder, Why all its neighboring countries - China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan, hate India so much?
Click to expand...
Except Pakistan, India has cordial and fruitful relations with all the other countries you listed above. The trade between India and China has crossed $70 billion, India and BD settled a long time border dispute, India and SL have never been so close with each other, and Nepal, Bhutan and India are almost one country.
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,230
0
8,886
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Why Chinese Hate Indians!

Sonal Bhadoria

Washington-based Pew Research Center revealed that roughly 23% have a favorable opinion of India, while 62% offer a negative opinion.

Currently, only 44% of Chinese say their southern neighbour's expanding economy is positive for China, down from 60% in 2010.Meanwhile, those saying India's growing economy is a bad thing has almost doubled over the same period.

And it seem, the feeling is mutual. Hate travels across the borders easily, one might think.

Because the views of Indians are similar, perhaps even more negative than their Chinese counterparts.The report says, ""Only 23% of Indians describe their country's relationship with China as one of cooperation and only 24% think China's growing economy is a good thing for India," it said.

__GOOGLEADCODE__

What is surprising, though, is that despite the negative press Pakistan receives from the international media, China's relationship with Pakistan is much brighter.

Nearly half of Chinese see the the Chino-Pak (newly minted term, totally unofficial and certified cheeky)relationship as one of cooperation and only 10% describe it as one of hostility," the report said.

So what can be the cause of these cold feelings?

We can only suggest, but perhaps the 50th anniversary of the Sino-Indian war of 1962 may have made the decades old wound fresh in people's memory.

Or could it be that India's bid to explore oil in South China Sea has caused our neighbours to hate us?

Perhaps India's rise as an economic power is unsettling to the Chinese people.

But do you know what we suspect?

They just couldn't 'digest' the mind numbing theory of Haryana's Khap Panchayats that linked their beloved chowmein with rape.

Borders are O.K. But chowmein is sacred


 
Last edited:
BATTLE FIELD

BATTLE FIELD

BANNED
Sep 10, 2015
197
0
99
Country
India
Location
Pakistan
like if between some cactus there is a rose
the cactus will hate the rose no matter why.

:p:

but eventually the cactus too have flowers and they all live happily
with flowers and thorns for everyone.
:cheers:
 
coffee_cup

coffee_cup

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2013
4,753
4
7,394
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ito said:
... and Nepal, Bhutan and India are almost one country.
Click to expand...
This is what you Indians think.

And it is precisely due to this thinking that they hate you!!!

They are independent countries, let them live their lives instead of thinking they are Indians or belong to India!
 
turbojet7

turbojet7

BANNED

New Recruit

Apr 28, 2011
36
0
16
AsianUnion said:
Ever wonder, Why all its neighboring countries - China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan, hate India so much?
Click to expand...
Success makes so many people hate us(INDIANS). I wish it wasn't that way. It would be wonderful to enjoy success without seeing envy in the eyes of those around you.
 
ito

ito

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 5, 2014
9,186
-33
10,895
Country
India
Location
India
coffee_cup said:
This is what you Indians think.

And it is precisely due to this thinking that they hate you!!!

They are independent countries, let them live their lives instead of thinking they are Indians or belong to India!
Click to expand...
Who told you that they hate Indians? Many Nepalese especially from plains intermarry with Indians.

AsianUnion said:
An Indian perspective....because Indians are born to be hated..lol
Click to expand...
We don't care whether you hate or love us. This is called Indian subcontinent for a reason.
 
BDforever

BDforever

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 12, 2013
14,390
8
28,331
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
turbojet7 said:
Success makes so many people hate us(INDIANS). I wish it wasn't that way. It would be wonderful to enjoy success without seeing envy in the eyes of those around you.
Click to expand...
then why these countries don't hate China since China progressed more than India ? come with better logic
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Vapnope
Indian non-Intervention a myth or reality?
2 3
Replies
35
Views
3K
T-Rex
T-Rex
jamahir
  • Locked
kashmir : the definitive solution
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
172
Views
9K
livingdead
L
Omar1984
Why Pakistan wont move troops from the Eastern border
Replies
2
Views
1K
Tin Man
Tin Man
S
FROM POLASHI TO BANGABHABAN
Replies
5
Views
2K
SeaGull
S
MBI Munshi
India Creating Ring of Fire in South Asia
18 19 20 21 22 23
Replies
340
Views
19K
Marathaman
Marathaman

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom