What's new

Why Aircraft Fly Low in War Zones

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2009
5,850
24
23,372
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Flying at extremely low altitudes in the Ukrainian warzone is a standard for both the offensive and defensive sides of this war. Fly too high and you will most certainly be shot down by a missile. Fly too low and you would probably make it, although the risk of hitting trees, powerlines, or even a truck means a similar destiny as being hit by a missile. How can flying low save airplanes from radar detection? There are 4 reasons, and no, they are not flying "under the radar".

Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
1:10 How Radars Work
2:21 Reason 1: Line of Sight
4:27 Reason 2: Terrain
5:16 Reason 3: Clutter
7:58 Reason 4: Multipath Interference
8:50 The Dangers of Flying So Low
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Flying a myth: The Su-30MKI
Replies
0
Views
1K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
_NOBODY_
What Happened To Flying Wings?
Replies
0
Views
378
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
beijingwalker
China tests ‘flying submarine’ drone ‘capable of taking US aircraft carriers’ in plans for fleet of supersonic AI craft
Replies
1
Views
811
K_Bin_W
K
beijingwalker
F-35s Struggle To Fly! Frustrated South Korea Says Its US-Origin Stealth Fighters Marred By Defects
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
84
Views
2K
Raider 21
Raider 21
The SC
Korea's New Hunting Hawk KF-21 Readies for First Flight
Replies
12
Views
2K
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom