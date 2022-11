Why Aircraft Fly Low in War Zones

Flying at extremely low altitudes in theis a standard for both the offensive and defensive sides of this war. Fly too high and you will most certainly be shot down by a missile. Fly too low and you would probably make it, although the risk of hitting trees, powerlines, or even a truck means a similar destiny as being hit by a missile. How can flying low save airplanes from radar detection? There are 4 reasons, and no, they are not flying 0:00 Intro 1:10 How Radars Work 2:21 Reason 1: Line of Sight 4:27 Reason 2: Terrain 5:16 Reason 3: Clutter 7:58 Reason 4: Multipath Interference 8:50 The Dangers of Flying So Low