You misunderstood.



Here is not the question of right/wrong, but the question of WISE vs Unwise manner of doing things.



Pakistani Law gives permission to arrest such persons, and torture could be done after their arrest and no one is going to complaint against it.



But if you make people "missing" and thus torture the whole family, including the children, then strong protests is done against it and enemies of Pak Army gets the chance to do propaganda against it .



And thus it is unwise.



I say just arrest them, present them to the court, get 90 days arrest warrants, do torture if want to do, but don't make them "missing" for their families.

