Why Afghanistan Is Impossible to Conquer

as we have seen afghanistan can be easily conquered by people of afghanistan and ethnically similar people since afghanistan is more ethnical than religious overall in its behaviors internally it will pretty much fight all outside ethnicities they still to this day have find no way to have hazaras in their midst sustainably

the issue is the only one who doesnt like deobandi to take control of afghanistan are india and russia meanwhile iran doesnt like them necessary having another school of thought being jafari school but it also doesnt care its not like taliban is the same as salafis who openly are after fitna

the biggest loser here will be india and turkmenistan and maybe also uzbekistan and tajikistan but i think less in their case because it would pretty much lead to war with russia immediatly

either way i expect deobandi to have two directions of interest being india mainly but also turkmenistan and uzbekistan so those should get ready for future troubles because it will come while we iranians really hope these incapable people in afghanistan who constantly come into power get their things together for once because now afghanistan is also sanctioned worse than iran so that will be quite hard