Why Afghanistan Is Impossible to Conquer

A look inside Afghanistan's History and current situation.
Weren't Khwarazmeins was persians?^^Fun fact, the seemingly invincible Mongols faced their first ever defeat in a battle at the hands of a Pashtun army led by Khwarazmian Prince Jalal al-Din (Battle of Parwan).
It was not the regular Khwarazmian army that the Prince led. He fled from the Mongols towards the periphery of the empire and raised a new army in Afghanistan.Weren't Khwarazmeins was persians?
It's not impossible to conquer. It has been conquered (depends on definition) multiple times. THE problem is no outsider has ever held on to that conquest and has always been kicked out.
If you look at historical records than no one is able to hold on to it also don't hold much base, eg the region has been satrap (vassal) of persian empire for much of history, Greeks ruled it as Greco-Bactrian kingdom for over 200 years, Mongol empire and its successive Khanates held on to it for centuries, Britain also kept subdued all the way till 47 and even mughals conquered it for over 100 years and only lost it after they were defeated by Safavid Persia in mughal safavid war not due to some Afghan uprising.Afghanistan has been conquered many, many times like almost every place on earth during its history. And before anyone says yEs bUt nO OnE iS aBlE tO hOlD iT, yea people did hold on it as long as they wanted to despite the fact that there is nothing of value to hold on to.