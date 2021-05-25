Why Afghani warlords, drug peddlers, racists & foreign paid puppets hate Pakistanis?

What's new

Why Afghani / Afghans people hate Pakistanis? Separating Facts from Fiction (Watch Video)


  • Pakistan always used Afghanistan as its pawn ruling over it for more than 30 years now.
  • Pakistan Army General Musharraf was the main cause, who gave his country bases, infrastructure to Americans and European NATO armies to invade and destroy Afghanistan.
  • Pakistan has made a new contract with US/NATO about giving bases and routes to Afghanistan via Pakistan.
  • Pakistanis has generally always won against Afghanistan and there is so much venting about Pakistanis much more developed than Afghanistan.
  • Indians influence in Afghanistan.
 
Worked In Afghanistan from 2010 to 2012

As per Afghanistani guys. War is In Their blood. In last 1000 years. There is not even a single century when Afghanistan remained in peace. Afghanistan will keep on fighting themselves or with neighbours


Afghanistan was modern country just like west. If see 70s 80s pics of Afghanistan. You will think its Europe

They blame Pakistan for taliban govt and 80s 90s war.

Afghanistan watch Indian movies and its full. Of hate for Pakistan. They blame Pakistan for supporting taliban who were extremists in terms of religion

Sorry to say but betrayal is also in their history.

Most Afghanistanis migrated to Europe or other countries after staying in Pakistani camps. And they say other countries treated them much better. ( but truth is other countries are better even if you are Pakistani and migrate there. They treat you better
 
