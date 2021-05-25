Why Afghani warlords, drug peddlers, racists & foreign paid puppets hate Pakistanis?

Why Afghani / Afghans people hate Pakistanis? Separating Facts from Fiction (Watch Video)
- Pakistan always used Afghanistan as its pawn ruling over it for more than 30 years now.
- Pakistan Army General Musharraf was the main cause, who gave his country bases, infrastructure to Americans and European NATO armies to invade and destroy Afghanistan.
- Pakistan has made a new contract with US/NATO about giving bases and routes to Afghanistan via Pakistan.
- Pakistanis has generally always won against Afghanistan and there is so much venting about Pakistanis much more developed than Afghanistan.
- Indians influence in Afghanistan.