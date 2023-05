Cause land of the 5 rivers is bountiful and buetiful 😍🙂



Personally it used to bother me a lot more but now not as much, proud to be a punjabi but too much ethnic crap is overall bad for society, countries and people groups, it hinders progress of societies



So for our own sake it's better to be "conscious" of these issues but shouldn't return firy rhetoric with fire despite the temptation to do so, cause in the end if we think along those same lines it'll create issues in Pakistani society too