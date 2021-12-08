WHY A PAKISTANI WOULD NEED A NOTARY PUBLIC RATHER THAN PAKISTAN HIGH COMMISSION IN LONDON

The former chief judge of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Muhammad Shamim, as per newspapers, told the Court that the original of the Affidavit he signed and got notarized in London, was lying safe in his locker in UK.



2. I tried had to find out as to why a Pakistani judge on short visits to UK had to maintain a Locker there unless he had somewhere in the back of his mind to shift to safe heavens, like say, our Sharifs, at some “appropriate time” to UK or he might had already got UK nationality or pending applied for that. Why a valuable whatsoever nature, a high value any sort of document etc can’t be kept safely in Pakistan unless there is some intent to use the foreign locker content(s) as a “missile” or bombshell at a “needed and awaited” time? Our dear Governor Punjab Ch. Sarwar on objection produced a copy (document) purported to be copy of his application to the UK authorities surrendering his nationality. Was it officially formally submitted to the concerned authority? A nationality (original by birth or dual one obtained) does not stand cancelled unless the request for repeal is not formally approved by the competent authority (like in Pakistan, President of Pakistan) and is officially notified and declared.



3. I am an Overseas Pakistani since forty years. During all these long four decades dozens of time I needed to get some documents like Power of Attorney, Affidavits, Undertakings, Statements, documents attestation. Being a Pakistani national, these were always taken direct to the Pakistan Embassy for attestation and never had to go for local Bahraini Notary Public if the document was required to be used in Pakistan. Only in case if a Pakistani document was needed to be submitted to the Bahraini authorities like Pakistani educational/birth certificates, only then I had to go to the local Bahraini Notary Public. What was mysterious behind that the judge instead of Pakistan High Commission had to go to UK Notary Public? Was it that the “document” was, on some hot occasion, to be used through any UK newspaper, BBC etc hence that had to get nitrified by London Notary Public?



4. Lastly do our judges in the evening sitting on their beds with their wives apprise and updates them what happened in the courtroom that morning as Rana Shamim appear to had knowing her wife knew alleged Justice Nisar Saqib's alleged talk.AC