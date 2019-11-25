Why a Muslim John Locke would be much more useful than a Muslim Martin Luther.

Islam doesn't need any of these kinda of things. We came by the sword we will die by the sword. What Islam needs is another Khalid Banu Walid.



Islam is not in a position to be apologetic to anyone cause it is not in our DNA. We are imperialists and seek imperialistism. To rule the world was the desires of our fore-fathers who achieved their goal by expanding themselves thru out the world in vast territories. We seek to be who they were and live upto their expectations