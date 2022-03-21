Why A Full-Blown India-Pakistan War Remains ‘High On Cards’ Than US-Russia Nuke Showdown?

any attack on pakistan , let alone an invasion would require complete annihlation of PAF via



1. destruction of PAF bases ( thru cruise missiles etc)



or



2. shooting down PAF planes( we saw that fail on 27 feb 2019)





such an attempt ( no 1) would prompt pak to launch back cruise missiles / ballistic missiles on IAF bases ALL over western command and would pulverize IAF



the above does not even price in a nuclear exchange ,



----------------------------------------





3. a ground invasion of kashmir is next to impossible except heli drops . any crossing indian heli shall be shot at by SAMs , MANPADS and would be taking massive casualties . any landing party would be met with a ferocious crowd , let alone PA defenders



a ground invasion via intl border would barely cross 400 m into pakistan before being checked by massive layered PA defence line of trenches, berms, mine fields, criss cross ATGM strikers ( heavy and light) , RPGs and what not . ( ive not factord in arty)