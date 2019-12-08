Why A Chinese Project In North Bangladesh Poses Grave Security Threat To India

This Jaideep idiot should be fired from his job at whatever military strategy magazine outlet he writes for now, I believe he used to write for a reputable US thinktank but they got wise to his antics and let him go. He wrotes for Swarajya mag which is a right wing BJP leaning rag in India.We all knew this idiot was an India shill. Moron is always writing with anti-Bangladesh bias.As seen above he hasn't stopped spewing this lunatic conspiracy theories.Teesta barrage a military threat to India. Riiight...