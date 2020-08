Why A Chinese Project In North Bangladesh Poses Grave Security Threat To India By offering to 'help' Bangladesh with a Teesta water project, China is actually plotting the break up of India.

China is investing in a massive project in northern Bangladesh, very close to India’s vulnerable Siliguri Corridor.

China’s presence here can develop into a major security threat for India in the long run.

by Jaideep Mazumdar -Aug 26, 2020 03:14 PMAfter being forced to retreat from Doklam and stomach the ignominy of its plans being thwarted, Beijing has been brainstorming to gain alternative access to the corridor.And it has now succeeded under the garb of financing the $983 million ‘Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project’ in Northern Bangladesh.As with similar loans that China extends to other countries, the nearly one billion dollar loan to Bangladesh will stipulate that contracts for executing the massive works be given exclusively to Chinese companies.At least some of the townships that Beijing plans to build near the factories it will set up on the northern banks of the Teesta will be exclusively Chinese facilities inhabited, maintained and protected by the Chinese.China has built similar townships in many other countries, and all these townships, like the Shwe Kokko township in Myanmar (read this ), are ‘no-go’ zones for even locals.These townships are often security posts with sophisticated surveillance equipment protected by well-armed Chinese soldiers in the garb of private security guards.Experts say that the proposed measures to ‘tame’ the Teesta are faulty and will prove to be counterproductive.As such, the economic viability of the entire project is highly doubtful.But, as instances from around the world have shown, that is exactly what China wants: to fund unviable projects at extortionist rates of interest and then take over all the land and facilities on long-term lease once the ‘beneficiary’ country is unable to repay the loans.Case in point: the Hambantota port in Sri Lanka that Colombo was forced to lease out to China.The facilities like townships, factories, river ports and other facilities that China is planning to build in Rangpur division will most likely become white elephants for Bangladesh and, like Colombo, Dhaka may well be forced to hand them over on long-term lease to China once it is unable to repay the Chinese loans.That’s because all Chinese companies have close links with the Chinese military and the PLA often has strong stakes in these companies.It may be pertinent to mention here that Bangladesh has sought financing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) a few years ago for the Teesta project.But both these agencies declined because they could see little financial viability.China’s intention in financing this project that the ADB and JICA assessed to be unviable cannot be altruistic.China has a dishonourable track record of financing unavailable projects — or ‘predatory financing’, as it is called — in other countries and then (forcibly) taking them over on lease.These projects and the land they are on become Chinese posts that Beijing utilises for strategic purposes.Beijing plans to do the same with the Teesta project.