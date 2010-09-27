Why 7-Eleven Failed In Indonesia

PakFactor said: Agree, and from my experience last few visits to Pakistan going to McDonald's I see people upper class acting as if they in a 5 star joint, when in the U.S. it's considered lower tiered. It's more of the mind set that foreign is always good and upper class. I almost felt sorry looking at my countrymen for acting like retards there sadly.



Local and authentic always beat the fast food joints. Click to expand...

To be fair McDonald's of Pakistan is far superior to its American counterpart, at least according to my friends who are settled in the US and come here for vacation. McDonald's is marketed and run as a premium fast food chain in Pakistan. Watch this video below, look how radically different both of these McDonald's are. In India McDonald's is marketed and run as a cheap fast food but in Pakistan it is run as a premium fast food restaurants. Also upper class don't eat that much McDonald's, it is the wannabe rich middleclass that mostly goes there.Right now we have started seeing a lot of local high class restaurant and local fast food chains across cities like Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. My favorite local fast food chain is definitely OPTP(One Potato Two Potato).