What's new

Why 7-Eleven Failed In Indonesia

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
992
-9
1,501
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Why 7-Eleven Failed In Indonesia

Indonesia's first 7-Eleven opened in 2009 and became a popular hangout spot for consumers. At their peak in the Southeast Asian country, they numbered 190 stores, offering free Wi-Fi and a seating area for guests while selling fresh local meals and traditional 7-Eleven snacks like the Slurpee. Despite the chain's popularity, the franchisee, PT Modern Internasional, shuttered all remaining 161 stores there in 2017.


@Indos
 
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
6,335
1
10,753
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
_NOBODY_ said:
Why 7-Eleven Failed In Indonesia

Indonesia's first 7-Eleven opened in 2009 and became a popular hangout spot for consumers. At their peak in the Southeast Asian country, they numbered 190 stores, offering free Wi-Fi and a seating area for guests while selling fresh local meals and traditional 7-Eleven snacks like the Slurpee. Despite the chain's popularity, the franchisee, PT Modern Internasional, shuttered all remaining 161 stores there in 2017.


@Indos
Click to expand...
You know friend, that is it; we look out for these foriegn brands. Instead we need to support local.

Here - let us start-> KFC/McD are 2nd/third tier to local franchises such as Nandos, Chicken Licken, FishAways, Steers, Denoairs etc you name it; there is a better local franchise that has been foreign competition both in terms of quality and service.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
992
-9
1,501
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
denel said:
You know friend, that is it; we look out for these foriegn brands. Instead we need to support local.

Here - let us start-> KFC/McD are 2nd/third tier to local franchises such as Nandos, Chicken Licken, FishAways, Steers, Denoairs etc you name it; there is a better local franchise that has been foreign competition both in terms of quality and service.
Click to expand...
Strongly agree, I am a staunch supporter of local industries and products.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
3,973
2
7,003
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
denel said:
You know friend, that is it; we look out for these foriegn brands. Instead we need to support local.

Here - let us start-> KFC/McD are 2nd/third tier to local franchises such as Nandos, Chicken Licken, FishAways, Steers, Denoairs etc you name it; there is a better local franchise that has been foreign competition both in terms of quality and service.
Click to expand...
Agree, and from my experience last few visits to Pakistan going to McDonald's I see people upper class acting as if they in a 5 star joint, when in the U.S. it's considered lower tiered. It's more of the mind set that foreign is always good and upper class. I almost felt sorry looking at my countrymen for acting like retards there sadly.

Local and authentic always beat the fast food joints.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
992
-9
1,501
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PakFactor said:
Agree, and from my experience last few visits to Pakistan going to McDonald's I see people upper class acting as if they in a 5 star joint, when in the U.S. it's considered lower tiered. It's more of the mind set that foreign is always good and upper class. I almost felt sorry looking at my countrymen for acting like retards there sadly.

Local and authentic always beat the fast food joints.
Click to expand...
To be fair McDonald's of Pakistan is far superior to its American counterpart, at least according to my friends who are settled in the US and come here for vacation. McDonald's is marketed and run as a premium fast food chain in Pakistan. Watch this video below, look how radically different both of these McDonald's are. In India McDonald's is marketed and run as a cheap fast food but in Pakistan it is run as a premium fast food restaurants. Also upper class don't eat that much McDonald's, it is the wannabe rich middleclass that mostly goes there.


Right now we have started seeing a lot of local high class restaurant and local fast food chains across cities like Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. My favorite local fast food chain is definitely OPTP(One Potato Two Potato).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Durran3
  • Locked
Curriculum of Hate in Pakistani Schools
2
Replies
18
Views
5K
Capt.Popeye
Capt.Popeye
N
Next Eleven and Pakistan in 2050
Replies
7
Views
13K
gurjot
gurjot
Cheetah786
Alleged Use of False Flag Attacks by Intelligence Agencies
Replies
7
Views
2K
Cheetah786
Cheetah786
Bombay Dude
  • Locked
Rise and Decline of Muslim Ummah
Replies
0
Views
3K
Bombay Dude
Bombay Dude

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom