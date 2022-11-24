Why 50% of Indians Live North of This Line

What's new

Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
8,358
8
11,760
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Just like most of Pakistan lives east of the Indus, most Russians live west of the ural mountains in Europe, most Americans Live east of the Mississippi river, most Chinese live on the Eastern side, most of the Australian populace is located on the southern Coast

For old world like China, Pakistan, Russia it's because of agriculture, habitable land etc
For US and Australia - it's coast and first mover thing as most people in the beginning settled on the Eastern and southern side respectively

This is actually a very common phenomenon across the world

If anything Indian pop is more balanced compared to most countries
 

