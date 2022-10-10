Who’s To Blame For Pakistan’s Crisis Situation? Ft. Javed Hassan ​

In tonight’s conversation with our special guest, Javed Hassan. What’s happening in Pakistan right now? Is something being done? What can having a strong mandate change? How close are we to a catastrophe, and why? What can a strong government bring? Is there any silver lining? Why is sovereignty important? What about our underemployment issues & unproductive SOE’s? What structural changes need to be done and how? How do we save money? Why haven’t we been able to upscale our talent? Does agriculture merit expansion? Floods and how is this affecting Pakistan? Where is the money from the funds going? Technocracy and what can we see happening? Climate economy - is there a potential opportunity? Catch this and so much more in tonight’s episode.



00:00 Tonight’s guest: Javed Hassan

00:51 The Current Situation in Pakistan

05:32 Is something even being done?

10:55 What can having a strong mandate change for us?

14:47 How close are we to a catastrophe, and why?

19:33 What can a strong government bring?

20:15 Property taxes - tax structure equity

22:14 Fiscal deficit

22:55 Is there any silver lining?

32:01 Why is sovereignty important?

34:22 Underemployment & un-productive SOE's

41:11 Import substitution

42:04 What structural changes need to be done and how?

47:05 How do we save money?

52:19 Why haven’t we been able to upscale our talent?

1:01:48 Having the right incentives

1:05:46 Floods and how is this affecting Pakistan?

1:07:02 Where should the money from the funds go?

1:16:05 Technocracy & what to expect?

1:22:23 Energy Crisis - Is there any solution?

1:26:58 Why load-shedding is back?

1:29:15 Climate economy - is there a potential opportunity?