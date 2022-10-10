What's new

Who’s To Blame For Pakistan’s Crisis Situation? Ft. Javed Hassan

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
2,096
-3
4,290
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Who’s To Blame For Pakistan’s Crisis Situation? Ft. Javed Hassan



In tonight’s conversation with our special guest, Javed Hassan. What’s happening in Pakistan right now? Is something being done? What can having a strong mandate change? How close are we to a catastrophe, and why? What can a strong government bring? Is there any silver lining? Why is sovereignty important? What about our underemployment issues & unproductive SOE’s? What structural changes need to be done and how? How do we save money? Why haven’t we been able to upscale our talent? Does agriculture merit expansion? Floods and how is this affecting Pakistan? Where is the money from the funds going? Technocracy and what can we see happening? Climate economy - is there a potential opportunity? Catch this and so much more in tonight’s episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guest: Javed Hassan
00:51 The Current Situation in Pakistan
05:32 Is something even being done?
10:55 What can having a strong mandate change for us?
14:47 How close are we to a catastrophe, and why?
19:33 What can a strong government bring?
20:15 Property taxes - tax structure equity
22:14 Fiscal deficit
22:55 Is there any silver lining?
32:01 Why is sovereignty important?
34:22 Underemployment & un-productive SOE's
41:11 Import substitution
42:04 What structural changes need to be done and how?
47:05 How do we save money?
52:19 Why haven’t we been able to upscale our talent?
1:01:48 Having the right incentives
1:05:46 Floods and how is this affecting Pakistan?
1:07:02 Where should the money from the funds go?
1:16:05 Technocracy & what to expect?
1:22:23 Energy Crisis - Is there any solution?
1:26:58 Why load-shedding is back?
1:29:15 Climate economy - is there a potential opportunity?

@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @Goenitz @messiach @TaimiKhan @SecularNationalist @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Ahmet Pasha @White and Green with M/S @Dalit @ARMalik @Sainthood 101 @Zibago @Jango @untitled @Reichsmarschall @Bleek @Dual Wielder @Smoke @RescueRanger @Trango Towers @Asimzranger @FuturePAF @Imad.Khan @forcetrip @baqai @blain2 @khail007 @N.Siddiqui @kingQamaR @Wergeland @PakAlp @Khan2727 @Great Janjua @VCheng @Bleek @Sifar zero @PakSarZameen47 @Abid123
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
43,884
56
37,108
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
_NOBODY_ said:
Exactly, only we are responsible for the mess we are in and Javed Hassan explained this very thing in detail on the podcast.
Click to expand...

Yes, but explanations are only needed where there is intent to solve the crisis. We have no such plans, so what good is an explanation that everyone who can see already knows?
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
7,514
21
8,519
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
VCheng said:
Summary answer: We are. 100%. No one else.
Click to expand...
From this recent video and Atif Mian’s recent video I gather the educated observers have the following prescription:

We need property tax to gain back out Economic Sovereignty and to have the few essential subsidies for the lower classes, to prevent lawlessness. The free lunch for the local elites and foreign firms needs to be over (such as Thailand sending cars in the form of Knock down kits to Pakistan, and not even manufacturing for Pakistan, much less export to the world) We are almost in the same league as Haiti. It’s that stark, because default is coming facing the nation and the rich will flee the nation anyway if the SHTF. Better to tax them now and regain stability. Incentivize COMPETENT people to run become politicians and economic managers of key industries. No to a technocratic government, which is basically dictatorship. Local government rule is a must. All incompetent or useless civil servants need to be fired.

But all this only comes when a strong mandate is achieved by a political party.

To be frank, the establishment needs to talk to PTI, and just come up with a agreed upon plan for governance for 2023 (including purging incompetents). After the other parties lose the next election, all their incompetents elements of those parties need to be purged as well. A new contract with the public needs to be achieved to motivate entrepreneurs and make the country productive.

Personally these two specific videos disabused me of thinking I could help Pakistan, unless they structurally reform.
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
1,438
-1
3,754
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
_NOBODY_ said:

Who’s To Blame For Pakistan’s Crisis Situation? Ft. Javed Hassan



In tonight’s conversation with our special guest, Javed Hassan. What’s happening in Pakistan right now? Is something being done? What can having a strong mandate change? How close are we to a catastrophe, and why? What can a strong government bring? Is there any silver lining? Why is sovereignty important? What about our underemployment issues & unproductive SOE’s? What structural changes need to be done and how? How do we save money? Why haven’t we been able to upscale our talent? Does agriculture merit expansion? Floods and how is this affecting Pakistan? Where is the money from the funds going? Technocracy and what can we see happening? Climate economy - is there a potential opportunity? Catch this and so much more in tonight’s episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guest: Javed Hassan
00:51 The Current Situation in Pakistan
05:32 Is something even being done?
10:55 What can having a strong mandate change for us?
14:47 How close are we to a catastrophe, and why?
19:33 What can a strong government bring?
20:15 Property taxes - tax structure equity
22:14 Fiscal deficit
22:55 Is there any silver lining?
32:01 Why is sovereignty important?
34:22 Underemployment & un-productive SOE's
41:11 Import substitution
42:04 What structural changes need to be done and how?
47:05 How do we save money?
52:19 Why haven’t we been able to upscale our talent?
1:01:48 Having the right incentives
1:05:46 Floods and how is this affecting Pakistan?
1:07:02 Where should the money from the funds go?
1:16:05 Technocracy & what to expect?
1:22:23 Energy Crisis - Is there any solution?
1:26:58 Why load-shedding is back?
1:29:15 Climate economy - is there a potential opportunity?

@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @Goenitz @messiach @TaimiKhan @SecularNationalist @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Ahmet Pasha @White and Green with M/S @Dalit @ARMalik @Sainthood 101 @Zibago @Jango @untitled @Reichsmarschall @Bleek @Dual Wielder @Smoke @RescueRanger @Trango Towers @Asimzranger @FuturePAF @Imad.Khan @forcetrip @baqai @blain2 @khail007 @N.Siddiqui @kingQamaR @Wergeland @PakAlp @Khan2727 @Great Janjua @VCheng @Bleek @Sifar zero @PakSarZameen47 @Abid123
Click to expand...

Pakistan Army
 
Hyde

Hyde

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
20,362
20
24,445
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I am a huge fan of this guy “Muzamil Hasan”… would highly recommend anyone to subscribe his YouTube channel as it’s probably the best podcast I have come across where the economy of Pakistan is discussed at very technical details

For topic I would like to say that it is obviously us to be blamed for this mess. Pakistan and India gained independence together and some of the Indian cities like Bangalore are now World class cities and here we are… losing the glory of vibrant Karachi of 1960s to now being a very unsafe city. Same is the other story for rest of the country and the economy
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
7,826
6
10,849
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
With intent and political backing, everything can be solved as there's a lot of potential
But without intent, coming together, national unity, and will

nothing going to get solved and we'll all go keep going down
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Asimzranger
Is Pakistan Going Bankrupt? Ft. Javed Hassan | 236 | TBT
Replies
14
Views
604
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
Real Estate Business In Pakistan: Is It A Good Investment? Ft. Wahaaj Nauman Qureshi
2
Replies
23
Views
516
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
_NOBODY_
Pakistan's Youngest Startup CEO Ft. Muhammad Ahmad
Replies
12
Views
226
Bleek
Bleek
_NOBODY_
Can 5G Transform Pakistan's Economy? Ft. OPPO
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
firohot4321
F
_NOBODY_
Can Pakistan Make Billions By Going Green? Ft. PET
Replies
3
Views
4K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom