Who's to blame for Pakistan's 1971 Debacle?

There are too many skeletons in the 1971 wardrobe. Only by making Hamood Ur Rehman Commission report public most of the demons of 1971 can be put to rest. Country like ours where there are too many culprits and not enough judges or at times judiciary itself is a problem getting to the truth is near to impossible.

One can see brazen lies of our politicians in the current scenario and they are still giving speeches and people are still following them to the PDM gatherings. There are allegations of corruption, and proof of corruption so why the judiciary is taking so long to dish out justice or this nation of ours is destined to be no hopers. We don't have got system of accountability and the half baked system we do have is run by corrupt officials hence no wonder we are not getting any where to improve our situation.

This nation could have set free when the commission report came out but how can Bhutto release the report when he was in the power and guilty as hell to loose his own power. While on the other hand military establishment looks like it did have the chequered part and guilty of grave mistakes. Mistakes can be forgiven and course can be corrected but establishment refuses to accept their part and hence the course correction stays in limbo. Its catch 22 situation both politicians and establishment needs to work in their frame work but do they. Establishment must get out of politics and while civil society needs to bring forward people who can take country of ours onto the right path so we can claim back our space on the international arena. We desperately need electronic electoral voting system so no more alleged or real voting fraud can take place and same applies for the senate voting system so every one can see which senator voted for what and who. After loosing half the country still no one have shown any interest in electronic electoral voting system because it doesn't suits politicians corruption and establishment wants to keep fingers in their share of the pie while every one starts a speech in Pakistan with



“Bismillah, ar-Rahman, ar-Rahim”



while our people keep on voting for the politicians who have got no interest in our country and their loyalties lies elsewhere. That's my two cents.



