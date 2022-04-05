Who's looking after the economy?

Unfortunately people are busy following their cults and the economy is on autopilot about to crash.As of today:Rupee touched 185Foreign reserves stand at 11billion dollarsWe have two months of import coverPTI continues to subsidize petrol, which is darconomics.IK was rallying for protest and sit ins against opposition while the economy is obliterated.IMF program is in a strange position.I am genuinely confused on why everyone's busy In politics when the most important thing is being neglected.On top of all this overseas champions will shove it In our face that we deserve this because we elected choors, while sending remittances worth billion to buy property driving real estate sector inflation. Overseas pakistanis are rejoicing, they are the most self serving devoid of morality individuals this country has ever seen.At the end of the day a common chap will crumble under inflation and won't be able to buy a house, ghalti hai hi hamari.Last 4 months of economic mismanagement fall on PTI. They're placing us on a collision course.