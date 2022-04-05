Who's looking after the economy?

What's new

Unfortunately people are busy following their cults and the economy is on autopilot about to crash.

As of today:
Rupee touched 185
Foreign reserves stand at 11billion dollars
We have two months of import cover
PTI continues to subsidize petrol, which is darconomics.
IK was rallying for protest and sit ins against opposition while the economy is obliterated.
IMF program is in a strange position.

I am genuinely confused on why everyone's busy In politics when the most important thing is being neglected.

On top of all this overseas champions will shove it In our face that we deserve this because we elected choors, while sending remittances worth billion to buy property driving real estate sector inflation. Overseas pakistanis are rejoicing, they are the most self serving devoid of morality individuals this country has ever seen.

At the end of the day a common chap will crumble under inflation and won't be able to buy a house, ghalti hai hi hamari.

Last 4 months of economic mismanagement fall on PTI. They're placing us on a collision course.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1511255147892072449

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510956152158367745

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510954257352171527

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510998344616796164
 
Why I am sometimes against overseas pakistani and their opinions. This thread perfectly sums it up.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510227786149081093

So carry on telling us - ignorant Pakistanis who live here - that we are too ungrateful or stupid to understand how good we have it or how to make our lives better. But if it’s any solace, if we end up making mistakes, it is we who will suffer the consequences - not you.
 

