Whomsoever Will Have Better BVR Missiles Will Dominate:

Hi,I hope that you guys remember that about a decade or more ago I stated on this very forum that to compete with the western 5th gen aircraft, the opponents will have to come out with better BVR missiles that can track and shoot down the 5th gen aircraft.The chinese cannot compete with the american 5th gen aircrafts technology---but they can definitely come up with a much much more potent bvr missile that can find a stealth aircraft and take it down---.From the chinese it will come down to the Paf to keep itself ahead of the game.Ward Caroll is an ex Tomcat Rio---he has one of the best videos on you tube on air to air combatHere is an interesting video.