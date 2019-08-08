/ Register

  Thursday, August 8, 2019

Whole world is waiting to see what happens to oppressed Kashmiris in IOK when curfew is lifted: PM

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Norwegian, Aug 8, 2019 at 8:30 PM.

    PM wonders if intl community will find the moral courage to prevent 'genocide' in occupied Kashmir
    Dawn.com Updated August 08, 2019

    Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday questioned whether the global community would have the "moral courage" to stop a possible genocide from taking place in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

    Taking to Twitter a day after Pakistan expelled the Indian ambassador in protest over New Delhi's move to revoke occupied Kashmir's special status, the premier said the entire world was waiting to see what treatment the Indian authorities will mete out to Kashmirs once the crippling curfew imposed on them earlier this week is lifted.


    "Does the BJP govt think by using greater military force against Kashmiris in IOK, it will stop the freedom movement?" the prime minister asked, before the answering the question himself: "Chances are it will gain momentum."

    He said it should be "obvious" that the international community will be witnessing the "genocide" of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.

    Closing his tweet with a question, Prime Minister Imran wrote: "Will we watch another appeasement of fascism, this time in the garb of [the] BJP govt, or will the international community have the moral courage to stop this from happening?"

    Fear of genocide, ethnic cleansing
    On Wednesday, as the National Security Committee announced its decision to downgrade ties with India, lawmakers in a joint session of parliament denounced the action on Kashmir by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi too said he feared “genocide and ethnic cleansing” by India in Kashmir.

    The lawmakers later unanimously approved a resolution condemning the action, saying that as a disputed territory, no change in its status could be made by New Delhi under UN resolutions on Kashmir. It also asked India to reverse the changes, lift an indefinite curfew and release all detainees in occupied Kashmir.

    Indian authorities have imposed a complete shutdown on Kashmir as the Hindu nationalist-led government in New Delhi scrapped the region’s statehood and special status, including the right to its own constitution — a move slammed by Pakistan.

    The changes include lifting a ban on property purchases by nonresidents of Kashmir, opening the way for Indians outside the territory to invest and settle there. The Muslim population worries that such measures would change Kashmir’s demography, culture and way of life.

    The Indian government has shut off most communications, including internet, cellphone and landline networks, with occupied Kashmir. Thousands of additional troops were sent to the already heavily militarised region out of fear the government’s steps could spark unrest. Insurgent groups have been fighting for Kashmir’s independence from India or its merger with Pakistan since 1989.
     
    I'd like to know if the PM plans to intervene to prevent genocide and ethnic cleansing or will he watch and expect the international community to do something about it?
     
    Good thing is that Pakistan is following the issue and keeping it alive.
     
    Pakistan is not in the position to intervene.
     
    What intl community ? Those so called Muslim Arab bros. Who are licking indian *** 24/7 or USA ... i hate to say it , but they are on indian side

    Btw , received this video on whatsapp , don't know if its recent ...

     
    I see a narrative being built . If no intl movement will get involve, Pakistan will take unilateral action and use this justification and reasoning. I say good job.
     
    I only pray and wish they got stamina(including all Pakistanis) for long run as its going to be long battle on all fronts
     
    Yes. Precisely, that is the case, Pakistan is trying to build.

    You are perfectly right. We need a lot of patience.
     
    Where we better positioned in 1947, 1965, 1971, 1986, 1999?
     
    Whole of Pakistan is looking at you Mr Prime Minister as what action will you take to help the oppressed kashmiri brothers and sisters....
     
    Sorry forget to read that memo on 27th Feb too :D i know u got good intentions but let me tell u there are so many things much much better than before bus only pray to Allah hamary haq main behtar karyy aur apni khas rehmat aur karam kary ameen
     
    Closing air space, sending back ambassador, tweets, making committees.... I am sorry, but let me say categorically : I am sensing that Imran govt don't want to do anything.
    When we wanted to defeat Tamil tigers, we did it. Never tweeted, never formed a committee. When we wanted to defeat Taliban, we did it, never tweeted, never formed a committee. When we wanted to make the bomb, we did it. When we wanted to take part of Kashmir, we did it, never tweeted, never formed a committee.

    Let me say it load and clear: when we will decide to take rest of the Kashmir and Jammu back, we will do it. Will never tweet, will never form a committee.
     
    His hands a little tied...but that didnt stop him from making all the hue cry ...

    You see if international community will do nothing, we will go for war...Coz it is our border
    But if international community does do something, we will push for Kashmiri resolution...

    india has opened a Pandora's box and hopefully it bites back!
     
    Buddy Pakistan has no other choice, it has to intervene militarily, status quo has been changed back to 1947, it cant sit back and let ethnic cleansing happen right in front our eyes.
     
    Pakistan will intervene, that's a foregone conclusion.
     
