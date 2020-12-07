Whole Foods to introduce Just Walk Out stores in 2022 The grocer plans to have its first locations in Washington, DC and Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Whole Foods has 500+ grocery stores at typically 46,000 sq ft (3716 sq meters) of floorspace. The cash register areas can take up a significant portion of a store's sq footage.Whole Foods Market, a subsidiary of Amazon Inc., will open two stores in 2022 featuring Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology as a shopping option for customers in Washington DC and Sherman Oaks, Calif.Both new stores will offer the high-quality, natural and organic products and locally sourced options that are found in all Whole Foods Market locations – but customers will have an option to skip the checkout line.Using Just Walk Out technology, customers can enter, shop for the items they want, and simply exit the store. Those shopping using Just Walk Out will also have the option to use Amazon One, a fast, convenient, contactless way for people to enter, identify, and pay. If customers prefer, they can also opt to shop using self-checkout lanes or check out at the customer service booth with Whole Foods Market team members.“Since Whole Foods Market was founded more than 40 years ago, we have focused on finding new ways to surprise and delight our customers and improve the shopping experience,” said John Mackey, co-founder and chief executive officer of Whole Foods Market. “By collaborating with Amazon to introduce Just Walk Out Shopping at these two Whole Foods Market stores, our customers will be able to shop for fresh, thoughtfully sourced products that all meet our unparalleled quality standards, receive exceptional service from our Team Members throughout their shopping trip, and save time by skipping the checkout line. We can’t wait for customers to experience this effortless, convenient new way to shop at Whole Foods Market.”Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is made possible by a combination of computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning—similar to what would be found in self-driving cars—and adds convenience to customers’ grocery shopping experience by giving them the option to come in, pick up what they want, and skip the checkout when they’re done.To skip the checkout with Just Walk Out Shopping, customers can enter these stores in three ways: scan the QR code in the Whole Foods Market or Amazon app, insert a credit or debit card linked to their Amazon account, or hover their palm using Amazon One. Enrollment in Amazon One takes less than a minute, and after inserting a credit card linked to an Amazon account, customers can enter and pay at the store by hovering a palm over the Amazon One device.“We’ve heard from customers how much they appreciate the checkout-free shopping experience that Just Walk Out technology offers at both Amazon’s stores and other retailers’ stores,” said Dilip Kumar, vice president, Physical Retail and Technology at Amazon. “I’m excited to see how Whole Foods Market customers enjoy the fast, effortless Just Walk Out Shopping experience that allows them to skip the checkout line at the Glover Park and Sherman Oaks stores when they open.”