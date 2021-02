WHO Wuhan mission finds possible signs of wider original coronavirus outbreak in 2019

Investigators from the World Health Organisation (WHO) looking into the origins of coronavirus in China have discovered signs the outbreak was much wider in Wuhan in December 2019 than previously thought, and are urgently seeking access to hundreds of thousands of blood samples from the city that China has not so far let them examine.The lead investigator for the WHO mission,Peter Ben Embarek, told CNN in a wide-ranging interview that the mission had found several signs of the more wide-ranging 2019 spread , including establishing for the first time there were over a dozen strains of the virus in Wuhan already in December.The team also had a chance to speak to the first patient Chinese officials said had been infected, an office worker in his 40s, with no travel history of note, reported infected on December 8.Peter Ben Embarek of the World Health Organisation team said the experts had discovered signs the outbreak was much wider in Wuhan in December 2019 than previously thought. (AP)The WHO food safety specialist added the team had been presented by Chinese scientists with 174 cases of coronavirus in and around Wuhan in December 2019.Of these 100 had been confirmed by laboratory tests, he said, and another 74 through the clinical diagnosis of the patient's symptoms.The Wuhan Institute of Virology was one facility visited by the WHO team earlier this month. (AP)"We haven't done any modelling of that since," he said. "But we know ...in big ballpark figures... out of the infected population, about 15 per cent end up severe cases , and the vast majority are mild cases."Dr Embarek said the mission - which comprised 17 WHO scientists and 17 Chinese - had broadened the type of virus genetic material they examined from early coronavirus cases that first December.The WHO team took partial genetic samples from Wuhan markets and other locations. (Photo by Getty Images) (Getty)This allowed them to look at partial genetic samples, rather than just complete ones, he said. As a result, they were able to gather for the first time 13 different genetic sequences of the SARS-COV-2 virus from December 2019.The sequences, if examined with wider patient data in China across 2019, could provide valuable clues about the geography and timing of the outbreak before December.Dr Embarek said: "Some of them are from the markets ... Some of them are not linked to the markets," which includes the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, thought to have played a role in the virus' first spread. "This is something we found as part of our mission ... part of the interaction we had all together."