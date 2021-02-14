What's new

Who Won in Afghanistan???

I have been thinking a little about the Cold War and the Afghan wars, which were instrumental in bringing about the downfall of the Soviet Union, and influential in modern world history.

One thing struck me; it’s an inescapable fact of history and perhaps a little foretelling of the future.

America vs. the Soviet Union in the cold war
>> America won, supported by > PAKISTAN

America wanted to have good relations with China
>> America did, supported by > PAKISTAN

America wanted to defeat the Soviets in Afghanistan
>> America did, supported by > PAKISTAN

India, Russia, Iran, CAR’s, all Afghan groups against the Taliban
>> Taliban won, supported by > PAKISTAN

American Invasion of Afghanistan vs. Taliban
>> Taliban won, supported by > PAKISTAN

America vs. China
>> To be decided, who will be supported by > PAKISTAN

It seems the only side that keeps winning is the side that has the backing of PAKISTAN.
 
