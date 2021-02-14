Who Won in Afghanistan???

I have been thinking a little about the Cold War and the Afghan wars, which were instrumental in bringing about the downfall of the Soviet Union, and influential in modern world history.



One thing struck me; it’s an inescapable fact of history and perhaps a little foretelling of the future.



America vs. the Soviet Union in the cold war

>> America won, supported by > PAKISTAN



America wanted to have good relations with China

>> America did, supported by > PAKISTAN



America wanted to defeat the Soviets in Afghanistan

>> America did, supported by > PAKISTAN



India, Russia, Iran, CAR’s, all Afghan groups against the Taliban

>> Taliban won, supported by > PAKISTAN



American Invasion of Afghanistan vs. Taliban

>> Taliban won, supported by > PAKISTAN



America vs. China

>> To be decided, who will be supported by > PAKISTAN



It seems the only side that keeps winning is the side that has the backing of PAKISTAN.