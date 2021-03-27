Who will win the war between China and America.. Scenarios for the next war..

I would put my money on China all day everyday. The reason why I confidently put my bets on china is because I know no conflict is on the horizon globally and won't likely happen until mid-century and at that rate China will be way ahead of the US militarily. China is currently ahead of them militarily and they have made a ridiculous leap in the last 20 years and the advance China has made in the last 20 years is nothing short of miracle. They are going at such a high pace that the US can't keep up it is a losing battle due to the Chinese speed of development. They will cover an even more outlandish development in the next 20 years from 2020-2040 and add another 10 years for just good measure sake. Come 2050 we will have a China that is atleast 4 times stronger than the US..



I don't believe a direct engagement will happen immediately but what I believe will happen is at that point natural disaster that wil crumble the world economy will occur leading to war and forcing China into war to avoid civil war this becomes obligatory upon China and they will make pre-deals with the US who will back out opening the door for the eventual Indian invasion this will be the end of India as nation this will be the first blood drawn in WW3. India will be sacrificed. China won't come alone but will come with a team consisting of Pakistan, Central Asia military union like the EU format, Afghanistan( A strong nation That has developed significiantly at that point) and North Korea will jump into India. It will be quick work. The Americans will be in bad shape so they will use India as bargaining chip sacrificing them to in return withhold China from attacking Japan, Taiwan and South Korea for another decade but China will take Taiwan just 5 years after the Indian conquest the US won't fight there either but 2 years later they will engage because of Ukraine flaring up