Who Will Win the Battle for AJK

With the prestige of every major political party of Pakistan at stake, it is very hard to conclude who has the decisive upper hand at the moment. Each party held impressive gatherings, the enthusiasm among the voters is at an all-time high. AJK is a sensitive zone with most of the electorate dwelling along the LOC. Judging from the Historic trends it's always been the party at the centre that had an upper hand. People want jobs and infrastructure developments. Most of the mainstream analysts predict that no party will achieve a simple majority, with PTI gaining 18-20 seats out of 45 contested, PPP with 13-14 and PMLN around 10. There might be a proposal of a coalition between the latter two.



My assessment is that the TREND is with the ruling PTI, but if the results come to the contrary, the shock waves will have many reverberations all the way to Islamabad. The surveys are also giving PTI an edge, hopefully the elections are conducted fairly and the results are accepted by all stakeholders.