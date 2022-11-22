Who Will Win Pakistan’s Game Of Thrones? Ft. Moonis Elahi | 285 | TBT ​

In tonight’s conversation with our special guest, Moonis Elahi. What was his early life & education like? How was living abroad different from living in Pakistan? When & how did he join his family business? When did he join politics? His win from Gujrat? What are his views on today’s voting system? His political revolution from 2007-2022? Why did he support Imran Khan? Why not the Shareefs? What will be the political evolvement based on current events? Why is the nation supporting Khan now? Youth & today’s politics? The future & the evolvement of politics? The problems with Pakistan’s agricultural industry & its economical value? Does Pakistan need a new constitution? Political point scoring & how will Moonis maneuver through that? Digitization & de-monetization of cash in Pakistan? Why does Bureaucracy need to be efficient? Why isn’t there any ERP of the government? The potential pros & cons of South Punjab as a province? Will there be any more provinces beyond South Punjab? Will the structure of his party evolve over time? What’s the post-Imran era like? Are NAB, FIA & other systems suffocating or efficient in Pakistan? Will there be any change in the abusive use of power? How does he contextualize the assassination attempt on Imran Khan? How does Moonis envision Pakistan in 2050? Catch this and so much more in tonight's episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guest: Moonis Elahi

01:00 His early life & education

02:39 Living abroad vs. in Pakistan

03:53 Joining the family business

04:52 What other businesses does he own?

06:32 Joining politics & his win from Gujrat

08:28 Today’s voting system

09:56 His political revolution from 2007-2022

12:33 Why did he support Imran Khan?

15:32 Why not the Sharif’s?

17:06 Political evolvement based on the current events

19:04 The teachings of Shujaat Hussain

20:36 Why is the nation supporting Khan now?

22:31 The involvement of the third party

24:20 Youth & today’s politics

26:27 The future & the evolvement of the politics

30:49 Open licensing & free market

33:11 Pakistan’s agriculture: Its economical value & problems

36:23 Does Pakistan need a new constitution?

39:26 Political point scoring & how will he maneuver through that?

43:54 Digitization & de-monetization of cash in Pakistan

47:45 Why does Bureaucracy need to be efficient?

51:48 Why isn’t there any ERP of the government?

55:36 The potential pros & cons of South Punjab as a province

59:28 Will there be any more provinces beyond South Punjab?

01:00:27 Will the structure of Moonis’s party evolve over time?

01:04:45 What’s the post-Imran era going to look like?

01:10:00 His response to the criticism

01:12:04 Are NAB, FIA & other systems suffocating or efficient in Pakistan?

01:16:13 Change in the abusive use of power

01:18:27 Imran Khan’s assassination attempt

01:25:48 How does Moonis envision the Pakistan of 2050?