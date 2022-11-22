Who Will Win Pakistan’s Game Of Thrones? Ft. Moonis Elahi | 285 | TBT
In tonight’s conversation with our special guest, Moonis Elahi. What was his early life & education like? How was living abroad different from living in Pakistan? When & how did he join his family business? When did he join politics? His win from Gujrat? What are his views on today’s voting system? His political revolution from 2007-2022? Why did he support Imran Khan? Why not the Shareefs? What will be the political evolvement based on current events? Why is the nation supporting Khan now? Youth & today’s politics? The future & the evolvement of politics? The problems with Pakistan’s agricultural industry & its economical value? Does Pakistan need a new constitution? Political point scoring & how will Moonis maneuver through that? Digitization & de-monetization of cash in Pakistan? Why does Bureaucracy need to be efficient? Why isn’t there any ERP of the government? The potential pros & cons of South Punjab as a province? Will there be any more provinces beyond South Punjab? Will the structure of his party evolve over time? What’s the post-Imran era like? Are NAB, FIA & other systems suffocating or efficient in Pakistan? Will there be any change in the abusive use of power? How does he contextualize the assassination attempt on Imran Khan? How does Moonis envision Pakistan in 2050? Catch this and so much more in tonight's episode.
00:00 Tonight’s guest: Moonis Elahi
01:00 His early life & education
02:39 Living abroad vs. in Pakistan
03:53 Joining the family business
04:52 What other businesses does he own?
06:32 Joining politics & his win from Gujrat
08:28 Today’s voting system
09:56 His political revolution from 2007-2022
12:33 Why did he support Imran Khan?
15:32 Why not the Sharif’s?
17:06 Political evolvement based on the current events
19:04 The teachings of Shujaat Hussain
20:36 Why is the nation supporting Khan now?
22:31 The involvement of the third party
24:20 Youth & today’s politics
26:27 The future & the evolvement of the politics
30:49 Open licensing & free market
33:11 Pakistan’s agriculture: Its economical value & problems
36:23 Does Pakistan need a new constitution?
39:26 Political point scoring & how will he maneuver through that?
43:54 Digitization & de-monetization of cash in Pakistan
47:45 Why does Bureaucracy need to be efficient?
51:48 Why isn’t there any ERP of the government?
55:36 The potential pros & cons of South Punjab as a province
59:28 Will there be any more provinces beyond South Punjab?
01:00:27 Will the structure of Moonis’s party evolve over time?
01:04:45 What’s the post-Imran era going to look like?
01:10:00 His response to the criticism
01:12:04 Are NAB, FIA & other systems suffocating or efficient in Pakistan?
01:16:13 Change in the abusive use of power
01:18:27 Imran Khan’s assassination attempt
01:25:48 How does Moonis envision the Pakistan of 2050?
