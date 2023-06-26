What's new

Who will win 2/3rd Majority in Pakistan's Election ? Be Head of State

  • Imran Khan

    Votes: 7 87.5%

  • Bilawal

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Fazlu

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Maryem

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Shahbaz

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Nawaz

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Haji FauJ Wala

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • Video Maker ISI wala

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Sugar Mill wala Jahangir Tareen

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    8
At this moment, Pmln, IPP, Pmlq, BAP, JUI, MqmP, PPP coalition government is most likely. Pmln, IPP, Pmlq in Punjab, PPP, Mqmp in sindh, Bap and allies in Balochistan, KPK Pti.

IPP, MqmP, Pmlq will keep the coalition in check, any issues they will be toppled. Overall a weak government will be formed.
 
Imran Khan will win but army will not let him.

Army is very afraid of people . It preferred losing part of country than to let Mujib be in power. I m urging people to do whatever they can, whatever capacity they have, to resist this dictatorship. We now know who the enemy of Pakistan is. We should do whatever we can to stand with Imran and change the country.

Look at army and their crooks. Not a single word from either of them on White House statement. If Imran Khan says something, DG ISPR comes out with not one but 2 statements in a week. They are cowards. They will accept Indian hegemony if they are allowed to loot and preserver their hold on power.

Pakistan cant move forward like this. We need to break this stranglehold.
 
airmarshal said:
Imran Khan will win but army will not let him.

Army is very afraid of people . It preferred losing part of country than to let Mujib be in power. I m urging people to do whatever they can, whatever capacity they have, to resist this dictatorship. We now know who the enemy of Pakistan is. We should do whatever we can to stand with Imran and change the country.

Look at army and their crooks. Not a single word from either of them on White House statement. If Imran Khan says something, DG ISPR comes out with not one but 2 statements in a week. They are cowards. They will accept Indian hegemony if they are allowed to loot and preserver their hold on power.

Pakistan cant move forward like this. We need to break this stranglehold.
Army will make a deal on Kashmir and move on with their life. This will happen shortly.
 

