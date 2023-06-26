Who will win 2/3rd Majority in Pakistan's Election ? Be Head of State

Imran Khan will win but army will not let him.



Army is very afraid of people . It preferred losing part of country than to let Mujib be in power. I m urging people to do whatever they can, whatever capacity they have, to resist this dictatorship. We now know who the enemy of Pakistan is. We should do whatever we can to stand with Imran and change the country.



Look at army and their crooks. Not a single word from either of them on White House statement. If Imran Khan says something, DG ISPR comes out with not one but 2 statements in a week. They are cowards. They will accept Indian hegemony if they are allowed to loot and preserver their hold on power.



Pakistan cant move forward like this. We need to break this stranglehold.