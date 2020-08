WHO will start its investigation into coronavirus origins in Wuhan but says case zero may be elsewhere

An open mind is essential when trying to find the point the virus jumped the species barrier, says WHO’s Michael Ryan

Wuhan Institute of Virology director says virus sequence collected from Yunnan cave was decades away in evolution from Sars-CoV-2

The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan city was a common denominator in early cases of the new coronavirus. World Health Organisation research into the origins of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 will start in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song

WHO Health Emergencies Programme Director Michael Ryan says all hypotheses are on the table. Photo: AFP