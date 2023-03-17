What's new

Who will pay for regime change operation and abuses?

I was wondering with regards to the regime change operation and the numerous abuses of power over the last 11 months, assassination attempt on PTI leadership, human rights abuses, including torture, murder and kidnappings of PTI workers, who should be executed by firing squad when the imported regime falls?

I think candidates include the following:

Bajwa
Current coas
Rana Sanullah
Maryam Shareef
Attullah Tarar
Ishaq Dar
Maryam Safdar (Aka queen kanjari)
Showbaz
Diesel
Billo Rani
Zardari
Mohsin Naqvi
Punjab police chief
Police officials involved in brutal murder of Ali Bilal, Zille Shah and others

Please add any to the list.
 

