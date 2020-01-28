What's new

Who will Mohsin Dawar support today?

Aesterix

Aesterix

FULL MEMBER
Jan 26, 2021
582
0
1,229
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Today is Afghanistan vs India.
Both are PTM employers
I am wondering the PTM guys will support which team?
Must be very confusing for them.
 
Musalman

Musalman

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2007
2,009
0
1,623
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Well Mohsin Dawar supporting Afghanistan is a petty thing. These things are not that important and should be overlooked. Its not important plus we should also learn to take other ideas. E.g. I also have my opnion regarding Pakistan and Afghanistan. The land of KPK and Areas uptill Kabul is Afghan land. People who live in these areas are Afghans. Now Administrative many of the Afghans live in Pakistan, therefore they are Pakistani Afghans and many Afghans live in Afghanistan therefore Afghanistani Afgans. There should be no border between Pakistan and Afganistan, there should be free trade etc etc People can move freely here and there just like European Unions. In my view after Khalistan is created same principle be applied to them too.

Radical!!! yes but that is just my opinion. You tell me your opnion without trying to change mine. I might myself live your opinion. :-)

Khush raho !!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Kabira
PTM's Mohsin Dawar among 15 protesters arrested outside Islamabad press club
Replies
8
Views
629
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
I
Mohsin Dawar Mudslinging Pakistan Army and Govt in Al Jazeera Opinion
Replies
10
Views
1K
Safriz
Safriz
ghazi52
Featured Anti terrorism Courts of Pakistan
Replies
8
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
ATC accepts PTM MNAs' bail request in one case, rejects it in another .
Replies
1
Views
573
litman
litman
Path-Finder
COAS Qamar Bajwa Tells** How Ishaq Dar Destroyed Pakistan's Economy
2
Replies
17
Views
2K
VCheng
VCheng

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom