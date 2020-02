Rarely, if ever, has folly been granted such total rein, and incompetence a wider playground

Teck Resources’ announcement that it is shelving its proposed Frontier oilsands mine is a political earthquake.

Teck is the last of a dark chain of projects that have been scrapped or strangled, which has resulted in billions of dollars being chased away from the country and tens of thousands of jobs aborted, while the Trudeau government danced and chattered away with its useless crusade against carbon-dioxide emissions.

We don’t have a government in Ottawa; we have an Instagram page with executive authority.

There isn’t a single corner in this world — heck, they probably heard it in Senegal — that doesn’t know that Canada is now a place where investments go to die, where projects eagerly embraced become lost in some cavity of madly overzealous regulation, spend years getting revised and receiving additional conditions for approval, are mocked and slandered by busy climate cowboys and, after billions of dollars spent, simply go away.

Who will invest in Canada now??” Yes, who?